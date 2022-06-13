Midas Infra Trade Ltd Management Discussions

The formalization of economy continued to receive boost with GST introduction. The Company is now a major beneficiary with significant market share gains in jewellery. Wedding jewellery and high value studded being the focus, success of gold exchange programs and focus on markets will help significant gain in market share. The Company has continued its cost focus with Quantum Leap.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Gems & Jewellery ("G & J") sector is one of the very important sectors of the Indian economy with a significant share of the Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"). One of the fastest growing sectors, it is extremely export oriented and labour intensive. The Indian G & J sector is a big forex earner for India and currently contributes 10-12% of total exports.

India has established itself as the worlds largest manufacturing center of cut & polished diamonds, contributing 60% of the worlds supply in terms of value, 85% in terms of volume and 92% in terms of pieces. India is also one of the largest gold jewellery exporters in the world.

The domestic jewellery segment has two major characteristics;

(i) it is highly fragmented and continues to be dominated by a very large number of small players, the majority of whom are unorganized and outside the regulatory norms;

(ii) a very large percentage of jewellery (almost 70% according to some reports) which gets sold in the country is on account of weddings and wedding related functions.

In addition to this traditional and steady state of jewellery demand, the jewellery demand is also increasing steadily due to changes in its role from just being an item of adornment and as a store of value to a life style and fashion accessory. Rising quality awareness of customers has provided a fillip to the organized retail segment, which is banking on its ‘reliability and ‘quality to compete against the highly fragmented unorganized jewellers. Organized players have steadily chipped away market share from smaller/ unorganized retailers by addressing the need for enhanced experience of a demanding customer base, which is marked by shifting demographic and socio-economic profiles. Jewellery consumption in India has been traditionally driven by the strong cultural affinity for gold, with it being the preferred form of jewellery worn. Gold jewellery is an integral part of weddings in India, and is considered as a necessity, with wedding related demand accounting for substantial portion of overall jewellery demand, especially in the South. Jewellery demand has also been supported by the increasing appetite for gold jewellery from rural and non-urban markets. Gold has also served as a means of savings especially for the rural sector, owing to the lack of any major alternative investment options supported by its anti-inflationary characteristics. However, in the past few years the demand for diamond jewellery has also been showing an increasing trend, especially in the Metros and Tier I cities.

PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of jewellery. However, jewellery is further classified into gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, polki and others. The Company operates in only domestic sales. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the share of revenues from sales is Rs.715.93 lakh.

The year 2020-21

The Covid-19 during the financial year has caused adverse effect on the working of the company. However, the company have made every efforts in reducing the negative impacts of Covid-19. This beginning was under-pinned by the following factors:

• An attitude of obsessive result orientation and agility across the organization

• A focused brand organization, resulting from the smooth closure of the Gold Plus brand

• Continuing consumer interest in the category, swaying more and more to the beats of adornment

• Government regulations sending more and more consumers towards respectable, organized players and simultaneously constraining the mid-sized jewelers in their ease of doing business

FY 2020-21

Five platforms for growth had been identified by the business for the 3X ambition outlined for financial year 2020-21, these are:

• Wedding Segment

• High Value Diamond Jewellery Segment

• World finest Diamond Jewellery

• Regular wearing Jewellery

• Expanding Jewelry Business

Jewellery Exchange

Indian consumers have the largest stock-pile of jewellery and gold in the world, approximately 25,000+ tonnes

• The exchange value offered by Midas Company is the best and most transparent in the industry

Operational Excellence

1. Design and Launch of new collections

The Company continues to be the benchmark in the industry. Matured processes, substantial emphasis on innovation and collaborating teams are taking this continuously forward

2. Merchandising Effectiveness and Supply Chain Industry-leading thinking,

Processes and IT solutions continue to keep the Division ahead, delivering very good Gross Margin and Stock Turns

3. Manufacturing and Vendor Partnering Significant investments are being planned to upgrade various parts of the back-bone

i. Synthetic diamond detection

ii. Warehouse automation

iii. Gold jewellery manufacturing

iv. Vendor partner infrastructure upgradation

4. Bullion Management

After a successful piloting of importing and refining the Dore ore, the Division is stepping up this part of gold sourcing during FY2020-21 and is hoping to deliver additional margin to the business over time

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Some of the opportunities for the retail jewellery industry are as follows:

(a) Growing consciousness amongst customers for branded jewellery.

(b) Limited penetration of organized jewellery in the country.

(c) Increase in purchasing power of the customers in the Tier I & II locations.

(d) Increasing demand for diamond jewellery, which is a high margin product as compared to the gold jewellery.

(e) Favorable demographics leading to increasing demand for jewellery in the country.

Some of the key challenges facing the retail jewellery industry are as follows:

(a) Adapting to fast changing consumer preferences and buying patterns.

(b) Volatility in the market prices of gold and diamonds.

(c) Limited availability of high end retail space.

OUTLOOK

At the domestic level, the organised retailers are expected to fare well, mainly due to the ongoing structural changes together with strong macro-demographic trends. Regulatory changes introduced by the Government of India over last few years are likely to increase the preference towards branded jewellery and shift the scales in favour of organised sector at the cost of the un-organised sector. These changes include regulations such as introduction and reversal of 80:20 ruling on gold imports, introduction and reversal of abolition of gold on lease scheme, introduction of gold monetisation, mandatory PAN card requirement on transactions of above Rs.2 lakh, obligatory hallmarking, levy of GST.

All these measures would shift the preference towards organized jewellers at the cost of unorganized jewellers. The onset of GST is only expected to hasten the shift from the unorganised players. According to the World Gold Council ("WGC"), Indias gold jewellery demand fell. We believe that the underlying theme for the jewellery demand remains robust, given Indias demographics and the consumers affinity towards gold for both wedding related purchases and as store of value. Similarly the diamond and light weight jewellery is also gaining in popularity as more women join the work force.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

As the Company is dealing in very high value goods / items, it is always exposed to operational risks. The Company therefore always ensures that its entire inventory, from raw material to finished goods is insured at all times, whether under transit, at showrooms or at the manufacturing facilities. Entire inventory is computerized and is available for tracking at all times. All of its showrooms have strong rooms for overnight safe custody of the inventory. In addition all the showrooms have CCTV vigilance and armed guards. The Company is exposed to price risk movements both in gold as well as its forex exposure. However, it has put rigorous systems and procedures in place to take care of these concerns. The Company has in place a comprehensive risk management framework that helps anticipate, identify and evaluate business risks and challenges across the Company and finding ways to mitigate the same. The Company has also put in place a strong team to take care of all the required compliances and hence mitigate any compliance risk.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an effective internal control system, which ensures that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss from unauthorized use or disposition. The Internal Auditors of the Company regularly carry out review of the internal control systems and procedures. The internal audit reports are periodically reviewed by Audit Committee. The Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. Based on the assessment carried out by the management and the evaluation of the results of the assessment the Board of Directors are of the opinion that the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls systems that are operating effectively as of March 31, 2021. There were no instances of fraud which necessitates reporting in the financial statements. There have been no communications from regulatory agencies concerning noncompliance with or deficiencies in financial reporting practices.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Ind AS notified by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016. Accordingly, the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 as prepared on such basis.

HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company believes in establishing and building a strong performance and competency driven culture amongst its employees with greater sense of accountability and responsibility. The Company has taken various steps for strengthening organizational competency through the involvement and development of employees as well as installing effective systems for improving their productivity and accountability at functional levels. The Company acknowledges that its principal asset is its employees. Ongoing in-house and external training is provided to the employees at all levels to update their knowledge and upgrade their skills and abilities. As on March 31, 2021, the Company had total 32 full time employees. The industrial relations have remained harmonious throughout the year.