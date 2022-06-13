iifl-logo-icon 1
Midas Infra Trade Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.15
(-3.36%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:27:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

71.59

117.51

0

0.34

yoy growth (%)

-39.07

0

-100

40.53

Raw materials

-71.24

-106.6

0

0

As % of sales

99.51

90.72

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-2.81

0

-0.12

As % of sales

0.58

2.39

0

35.73

Other costs

-2.22

-6.95

0

-0.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.1

5.91

0

119.77

Operating profit

-2.29

1.13

0

-0.19

OPM

-3.2

0.96

0

-55.51

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.75

0

-0.11

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

0

Other income

1.76

0.14

0

0.19

Profit before tax

-1.39

0.51

0

-0.11

Taxes

-0.08

-0.15

0

0.12

Tax rate

5.8

-29.51

0

-101.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.47

0.36

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.09

Net profit

-1.47

0.36

0

-0.08

yoy growth (%)

-509.14

0

-100

-253.23

NPM

-2.06

0.3

0

-25.34

