|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
71.59
117.51
0
0.34
yoy growth (%)
-39.07
0
-100
40.53
Raw materials
-71.24
-106.6
0
0
As % of sales
99.51
90.72
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-2.81
0
-0.12
As % of sales
0.58
2.39
0
35.73
Other costs
-2.22
-6.95
0
-0.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.1
5.91
0
119.77
Operating profit
-2.29
1.13
0
-0.19
OPM
-3.2
0.96
0
-55.51
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.75
0
-0.11
Interest expense
0
-0.01
0
0
Other income
1.76
0.14
0
0.19
Profit before tax
-1.39
0.51
0
-0.11
Taxes
-0.08
-0.15
0
0.12
Tax rate
5.8
-29.51
0
-101.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.47
0.36
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.09
Net profit
-1.47
0.36
0
-0.08
yoy growth (%)
-509.14
0
-100
-253.23
NPM
-2.06
0.3
0
-25.34
