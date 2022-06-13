Midas Infra Trade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.2
12.2
12.2
12.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.27
4.75
4.39
2.96
Net Worth
15.47
16.95
16.59
15.16
Minority Interest
Debt
13.75
15.66
14.8
10.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.16
0.16
0.07
Total Liabilities
29.42
32.77
31.55
26.03
Fixed Assets
9.72
10.53
2.18
1.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.69
18.82
27.08
19.38
Inventories
11.29
50.07
44.31
31.04
Inventory Days
57.55
155.52
0
Sundry Debtors
3.61
5.49
27.26
3.4
Debtor Days
18.4
17.05
0
Other Current Assets
6.61
11.75
8.49
8.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.97
-42.76
-48.47
-22.26
Creditor Days
4.94
132.81
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.85
-5.73
-4.51
-0.9
Cash
0.02
1.42
0.27
2.74
Total Assets
29.43
32.77
31.53
26.04
