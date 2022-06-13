iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Midas Infra Trade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.15
(-3.36%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:27:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Midas Infra Trade Ltd

Midas Infra Tra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.39

0.51

0

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.75

0

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.15

0

0.12

Working capital

1.7

-5.64

14.74

-7.36

Other operating items

Operating

-0.64

-6.03

14.74

-7.47

Capital expenditure

0.05

10.09

-1.15

0

Free cash flow

-0.59

4.05

13.59

-7.47

Equity raised

9.49

7.34

4.89

4.03

Investing

0

0

-0.53

0.04

Financing

29.23

26.46

10.83

0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.13

37.86

28.78

-3.29

Midas Infra Tra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Midas Infra Trade Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.