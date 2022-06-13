Midas Infra Trade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.39
0.51
0
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.75
0
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.15
0
0.12
Working capital
1.7
-5.64
14.74
-7.36
Other operating items
Operating
-0.64
-6.03
14.74
-7.47
Capital expenditure
0.05
10.09
-1.15
0
Free cash flow
-0.59
4.05
13.59
-7.47
Equity raised
9.49
7.34
4.89
4.03
Investing
0
0
-0.53
0.04
Financing
29.23
26.46
10.83
0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.13
37.86
28.78
-3.29
