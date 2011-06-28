Midas Pharmasec Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.99
-1.17
Net Worth
9.01
8.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.01
8.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
2.35
3.37
Inventories
0
0.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.38
3.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
6.66
5.46
Total Assets
9.01
8.83
