Midas Pharmasec Ltd merged Balance Sheet

28.55
(1.78%)
Jun 28, 2011|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.99

-1.17

Net Worth

9.01

8.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.01

8.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

2.35

3.37

Inventories

0

0.24

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.38

3.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

6.66

5.46

Total Assets

9.01

8.83

