MILLENNIUM BEER INDUSTRIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 AUDITORS REPORT To the Members of Millennium Beer Industries Limited 1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Millennium Beer Industries Limited as at March 31, 2010, and the related Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto, which we have signed under reference to this report. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. 2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by Management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. 3. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to: Schedule 19 Note 2 to the financial statement. For reasons mentioned therein, these financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, inspite of the accumulated losses at the year end exceeding the shareholders funds. 4. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, as amended by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 (together the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (4A) of Section 227 of The Companies Act, 1956 of India (the Act) and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order. 5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 4 above, we report that: (a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Act; (e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2010 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2010 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Act; (f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said financial statements together with the notes thereon and attached thereto give, in the prescribed manner, the information required by the Act, and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India: (i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2010; (ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and (iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date. For Price Waterhouse Firm Registration Number - 007568S Chartered Accountants J. Majumdar Place: Bangalore Partner Date : July 20, 2010 Membership Number - F51912 Annexure to Auditors Report Referred to in Paragraph 4 of the Auditors Report of even date to the members of Millennium Beer Industries Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2010. i.a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets. b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, a substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed of by the Company during the year. ii.a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material. iii.a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act and, therefore, paragraph 3(b) , 3(c) and 3(d) of the Order are not applicable. b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act, and, therefore, paragraph 3(f) and 3(g) of the Order are not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor have been informed of any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, there have been no contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Act during the year to be entered in the register required to be maintained under that Section. Accordingly, the question of commenting on transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements does not arise. vi. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there under. vii. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business. viii. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 209 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. ix.a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of Income- Tax, Sales-Tax, Wealth-Tax, Service-Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty and Cess as at March 31, 2010 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows: Name of the Nature of Amount Period to which Forum where statute dues (Rs.000) the amount relates the dispute is pending Haryana Sales Sales Tax 6,260 1991-92 Sales Tax Appellate Tax Act Tribunal Haryana Sales Sales Tax 4,770 1991-92 Sales Tax Appellate Tax Act Tribunal Haryana Sales Sales Tax 301 2003-04 Sales Tax Appellate Tax Act Tribunal x. The Company has accumulated losses of Rs.2,139,650, exceeding fifty percent of its paid-up capital and reserves as at March 31, 2010. It has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year ended on that date or in the immediately preceding financial year. xi. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders as at the balance sheet date. xii. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. xiii. The provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund / nidhi / mutual benefit fund/ societies are not applicable to the Company. xiv. In our opinion, the Company is not a dealer or trader in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year. xvi. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall basis, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. xvii. On the basis of an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are funds raised on a short-term basis amounting to Rs.422,110, which have been used for long-term investment. xviii. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act during the year. xix. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year. xx. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year. xxi. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management. For Price Waterhouse Firm Registration Number - 007568S Chartered Accountants J. Majumdar Place: Bangalore Partner Date : July 20, 2010 Membership Number - F51912