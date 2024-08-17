iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged Share Price

31.05
(1.47%)
Nov 24, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

31.5

Prev. Close

30.6

Turnover(Lac.)

8.63

Day's High

30.5

Day's Low

30.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-39.08

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

170.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Millennium Beer Industries Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Millennium Beer Industries Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 10.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.48

5.48

Preference Capital

185

185

Reserves

-213.96

-206.7

Net Worth

-23.48

-16.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.4

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.05

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.75

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.75

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

941.8

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

S R Gupte

Director

P Subramani

Director

C L Jain

Director

R N Pillai

Director

N Sunder Rajan

Whole-time Director

A K Das

Company Secretary

Nitesh Bakshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged

Summary

Incorporated in Oct.89, Inertia Industries (IIL) was promoted by S K Tandon and Sanjay Tandon. The company exports readymade garments. It diversified into the manufacture of beer (inst. cap. : 1,46,250 hlpa) and malt (8235 tpa). The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance a brewery and a malt project.Malt is an enzymatic product prepared from selected barley. The malting process induces the formation of diastase in the barley and thus begins the process of starch steeping, flooring and kilning. Steeping is the process of soaking the grain; it precedes the breakdown of the cell walls and the hydrolysis of stored food. The process of flooring comprises draining off the water and spreading the grain. The final treatment is kilning, in which the barley is dried by currents of hot air.The malt and other dry ingredients that compose the brewers grist are mixed with hot water in a large vessel, the mash tun, where diastase acts on the starch and malt and the resulting malt sugar and soluble dextrine are extracted. From the mash tun, the liquid extracts (wort) are passed to the coppu (wort kettle) where it is boiled. Hops are added at this stage to add flavour. After boiling, the wort is chilled to a suitable temperature and passed into the ferment vessel, where yeast is added. This process is known as pitching. In the fermentor, the main part of the process of converting sugar into alcohol, by the action of enzymes present in the yeast cell, is carried out.The
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.