Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
5.48
5.48
Preference Capital
185
185
Reserves
-213.96
-206.7
Net Worth
-23.48
-16.22
Minority Interest
Debt
69.33
83.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
45.85
67.18
Fixed Assets
88.06
98.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
-57.09
-40.54
Inventories
31.84
17.56
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
80.75
41.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.25
17.78
Sundry Creditors
-31.92
-20.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-157.01
-96.41
Cash
14.88
9.34
Total Assets
45.85
67.18
No Record Found
