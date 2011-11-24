iifl-logo-icon 1
Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged Balance Sheet

31.05
(1.47%)
Nov 24, 2011|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Millennium Beer Industries Ltd merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.48

5.48

Preference Capital

185

185

Reserves

-213.96

-206.7

Net Worth

-23.48

-16.22

Minority Interest

Debt

69.33

83.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

45.85

67.18

Fixed Assets

88.06

98.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

-57.09

-40.54

Inventories

31.84

17.56

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

80.75

41.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

19.25

17.78

Sundry Creditors

-31.92

-20.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-157.01

-96.41

Cash

14.88

9.34

Total Assets

45.85

67.18

