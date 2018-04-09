Mindvision Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.82
-5.82
-5.82
-0.61
Net Worth
-0.52
-0.52
-0.52
4.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.52
-0.52
-0.52
4.69
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.53
3.53
3.56
8.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-4.22
-4.21
-4.37
-4.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.03
1.06
1.13
1.21
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.59
1.59
1.48
1.85
Sundry Creditors
-6.75
-6.78
-6.93
-7.14
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
0.12
0.11
0.25
0.27
Total Assets
-0.52
-0.52
-0.51
4.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.