Mindvision Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

11.05
(-0.45%)
Apr 9, 2018|10:27:12 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.82

-5.82

-5.82

-0.61

Net Worth

-0.52

-0.52

-0.52

4.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.52

-0.52

-0.52

4.69

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.53

3.53

3.56

8.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-4.22

-4.21

-4.37

-4.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.03

1.06

1.13

1.21

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.59

1.59

1.48

1.85

Sundry Creditors

-6.75

-6.78

-6.93

-7.14

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

Cash

0.12

0.11

0.25

0.27

Total Assets

-0.52

-0.52

-0.51

4.68

