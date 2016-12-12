INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of Minosha India Limited

Report on the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Minosha India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2022, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the Ind AS Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2022, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. Attention is invited to Note 6(c) and 30(B)(b) of the Ind AS Financial Statements regarding Investments in unquoted equity instruments amounting to INR 3,251 Lakhs measured at cost, in absence of sufficient more recent information available to measure the fair value and managements assessment that the carrying value of the said investment represents the best estimate of its fair value, if measured and accordingly does not warrant any allowance towards its impairment.

5. Attention is invited to Note 35 (D) to the Ind AS Financial Statements regarding the uncertainties arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the assessment thereof made by the management on its operations and financial reporting for the year ended 31 March 2022; such an assessment and the outcome of the pandemic, as made by the management, is dependent on the circumstances as they evolve in the subsequent periods.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Other Information

6. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

7. Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

9. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

13.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

13.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

13.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

13.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

13.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

17.1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

17.2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

17.3. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

17.4. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the applicable Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

17.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

17.6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

17.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors for the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

18. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

18.1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2022 on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements - Refer Note 35A to the Ind AS Financial Statements;

18.2. The Company has made provision as required under applicable law or Ind AS for material foreseeable losses, if any, on its long-term contracts in nature of providing long term services to its clients. The Company does not have any derivative contracts. Refer Note 35(B) to the Ind AS Financial Statements;

18.3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

18.4. The management has represented to us, to the best of their knowledge, that no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

18.5. The management has also represented to us, to the best of their knowledge, that no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

18.6. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend for the year or during the year.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Hasmukh B Dedhia

Partner

ICAI Membership No.: 033494

UDIN: 22033494APSPMS6792

Place: Mumbai

Date: August 24, 2022

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements of Minosha India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2022

(Referred to in paragraph 16 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE").

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company verifies periodically the material items of PPE. The PPE except for machines given on lease and machines kept as backup at customer locations, were verified by the management during the year, the discrepancies were informed to be not material. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In respect of machines given on lease, as informed to us, are verified based on the system of monthly billing and physical counting of the output of such machines and/or ‘machines in field reports.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value in Lakhs Held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a Promoter, Director or relative of Promoter/Director or employee of Promoter/ Director Period Held (Appx No. of years) Leasehold Land 2,850 Gestetner India Limited No 40 Leasehold Land 36 Gestetner India Limited No 30 Leasehold Land 2,697 Gestetner India Limited No 30 Buildings 5 Indian Duplicator Company Limited No 38 Buildings 203 Gestetner India Limited No 28 Buildings 153 Gestetner India Limited No 27 Buildings 69 Gestetner India Limited No 23 Buildings 35 Gestetner India Limited No 20 Buildings 96 Gestetner India Limited No 17 Buildings 3 Gestetner India Limited No 16 Buildings 4 Gestetner India Limited No 12 Buildings 2 Gestetner India Limited No 12 Buildings 1 Gestetner India Limited No 11 Buildings 3 Gestetner India Limited No 10 Buildings 2 Gestetner India Limited No 10 Buildings 2 Gestetner India Limited No 10 Buildings 1 Gestetner India Limited No 10 Buildings 0 Gestetner India Limited No 10 Buildings 0 Gestetner India Limited No 10 Buildings 1,410 Gestetner India Limited No 08 Buildings 4 Gestetner India Limited No 08 Buildings 92 Gestetner India Limited No 07 Buildings 3 Gestetner India Limited No 07 Buildings 110 Gestetner India Limited No 07 Buildings 64 Gestetner India Limited No 06 Buildings 4 Gestetner India Limited No 05

Reason for not being held in name of the Company-Leasehold Land and Buildings are in the name of Gestetner (India) Limited and Indian Duplicator Company Limited which got merged into Ricoh India Limited. Post Implementation of Resolution Plan/Scheme of Merger, Ricoh India Limited was renamed as Minosha India Limited.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with the third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year and also subsequent to the year end. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the frequency of physical verification of inventories is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. As informed to us, material discrepancies noted on such verification/ roll back procedures, between the physical stocks and the book records have been adjusted in the books of accounts. The inventories lying with third parties are verified based on the installation reports/delivery documents available with the Company and the discrepancies therein were informed to be not material.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks which are secured on the basis of security of inventories and trade receivables. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are observed to be in agreement or the same are duly reconciled with the books of account and records maintained by the Company.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has invested in securities of other issuer companies during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act with respect to the investments made. The Company has not given any loans, advances in nature of loans, guarantees, or provided any security; hence provisions of Section 185 are not applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records have not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company to/with the appropriate authorities by the company during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) As mentioned in Note 1 of the Ind AS Financial Statements, consequent to the implementation of the Resolution Plan and Scheme of merger approved vide order of NCLT (Mumbai) dated 28 November 2019, pursuant to extinguishment of claims not covered/approved in the said resolution plan, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, that have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

The details of notices received post implementation of Resolution Plan / Scheme of Merger pertaining to such dues for the period prior to implementation of Resolution Plan / Scheme of Merger are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (INR Lakhs) Amount paid under protest (INR Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3597 1648 FY 2016-17 CIT (Appeals) SGST Act, 2017 - Chhattisgarh Goods & Service Tax 128 FY 2018-19 1st Appellate Authority SGST Act, 2017 - Bihar Goods & Service Tax 15 - FY 2018-19 1st Appellate Authority Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 3542 Various years between FY 2012-13 to FY 2017-18 Lower Authorities

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions recorded in the books of account which reflect income surrendered or disclosed during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from any banks, financial institutions, government or any other lender during the year and there are no outstanding loans or borrowings as on 31 March 2022.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any term loan during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(c), of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment/private placement of shares/fully/partly/optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi.(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii.(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has internal audit system, the scope whereof needs to be enhanced to make the same commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company made available to us in course of our audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence provisions of section 192 of the Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and as per the Independent Opinion obtained by the company, we are of the view that the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company not being part of any group paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order pertaining to Core Investment Company is not applicable to it.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable / paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it is not required to transfer any unspent amount pertaining to the year under report to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There being no ongoing projects of CSR during the year, paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. Requirement under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable at the Standalone level of Reporting.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Hasmukh B Dedhia

Partner

ICAI Membership No.: 033494

UDIN: 22033494APSPMS6792

Place: Mumbai

Date: August 24, 2022

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors report on the Ind AS Financial Statements of Minosha India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2022

(Referred to in paragraph "17.6" under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements of Minosha India Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion the Company has in all material respect an internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements, the design whereof needs to be enhanced to make it commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business, including improvement in operating effectiveness thereof. Based on verification of process control matrixes, made available to us for the financial year under report, in our opinion, the documentation of said controls needs to be strengthened to make them commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, having regard to the internal control over financial reporting criteria considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing ("SA"), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements

7. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Ind AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Hasmukh B Dedhia

Partner

ICAI Membership No.: 033494

UDIN: 22033494APSPMS6792

Place: Mumbai

Date: August 24, 2022.