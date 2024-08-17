iifl-logo-icon 1
Minosha India Ltd Share Price

193.45
(-4.99%)
Dec 12, 2016|03:58:17 PM

Minosha India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

193.45

Prev. Close

203.6

Turnover(Lac.)

546.96

Day's High

193.45

Day's Low

193.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

426.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

769.35

P/E

6.94

EPS

27.86

Divi. Yield

0

Minosha India Ltd Corporate Action

Minosha India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Minosha India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.60%

Foreign: 73.60%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 26.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Minosha India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

47.91

47.91

47.91

47.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,656.09

1,479.15

1,281.95

1,126.6

Net Worth

1,704

1,527.06

1,329.86

1,174.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,217.48

1,067.08

1,637.82

1,048.65

yoy growth (%)

14.09

-34.84

56.18

65.63

Raw materials

-1,040.96

-617.69

-1,250.38

-737.07

As % of sales

85.5

57.88

76.34

70.28

Employee costs

-123.8

-125.39

-99.96

-89.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-333.12

-416.04

50.48

30.12

Depreciation

-17.5

-17.01

-21.44

-16.15

Tax paid

6.6

-8.64

-16.59

-12.89

Working capital

-377.05

388.51

386.09

102.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.09

-34.84

56.18

65.63

Op profit growth

-48.71

-336.16

84.42

264.1

EBIT growth

-35.94

-305.06

119.66

330.64

Net profit growth

-70.78

-3,397.13

96.74

-1,405.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

430.86

296.14

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

430.86

296.14

Other Operating Income

0.64

0.46

Other Income

1.73

1.42

Minosha India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Minosha India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kalpraj Dharamshi

Managing Director

ATUL RAMNIKLAL THAKKER

Director

Arti Sanganeria

Independent Director

Deepak Gala

Independent Director

Rajesh Dharamshi

Whole-time Director

ANIKET HEMANG DHARAMSHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mamta Surkali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Minosha India Ltd

Summary

Ricoh India Ltd (Formerly RPG Ricoh Ltd) was incorporated on 22 Oct.93 as a joint venture between RPG Industries and Ricoh, Japan, RPG Ricoh manufactures office automation equipment. Its products are copiers and facsimile machines. The Japanese collaborator has a 26% equity participation.The company came out with a public issue of convertible debentures to finance the cost of acquisition of the business belonging to the plain paper copier division of Ceat on a going concern basis.The company received the ISO 9001 certification in 1994-95. As part of the expansion plan, it commenced commercial production of electronic white copy boards on 29th Mar.96 at its factory at Gandhinagar. The company was awarded prestigious ISO 9002 certificate for manufacture, installation, mainteinance and servicing of electronic white copy boards.Company has launched five new RICOH Copier including a new generation Little Champion Copier RICOH 1008 and also launched the RICOH Fax 2000L, Plain Paper Laser Fax and latter in the year 1999-2000 it launched three new RICOH Copier models (FT 4327, FT 4618 and FT 4615) to increase the market share in the Plain Paper fax segment which is popular amongst the customer. Company has access to RICOHs worlwide management expertise, Quality & Service.Keeping in line with the technological changes, the company has already launched digital Copier models with brand name Aficio in the indian market.The Company has amalgamated Gestetner (India) Ltd with itself w.e.f.
