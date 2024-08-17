Summary

Ricoh India Ltd (Formerly RPG Ricoh Ltd) was incorporated on 22 Oct.93 as a joint venture between RPG Industries and Ricoh, Japan, RPG Ricoh manufactures office automation equipment. Its products are copiers and facsimile machines. The Japanese collaborator has a 26% equity participation.The company came out with a public issue of convertible debentures to finance the cost of acquisition of the business belonging to the plain paper copier division of Ceat on a going concern basis.The company received the ISO 9001 certification in 1994-95. As part of the expansion plan, it commenced commercial production of electronic white copy boards on 29th Mar.96 at its factory at Gandhinagar. The company was awarded prestigious ISO 9002 certificate for manufacture, installation, mainteinance and servicing of electronic white copy boards.Company has launched five new RICOH Copier including a new generation Little Champion Copier RICOH 1008 and also launched the RICOH Fax 2000L, Plain Paper Laser Fax and latter in the year 1999-2000 it launched three new RICOH Copier models (FT 4327, FT 4618 and FT 4615) to increase the market share in the Plain Paper fax segment which is popular amongst the customer. Company has access to RICOHs worlwide management expertise, Quality & Service.Keeping in line with the technological changes, the company has already launched digital Copier models with brand name Aficio in the indian market.The Company has amalgamated Gestetner (India) Ltd with itself w.e.f.

