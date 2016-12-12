iifl-logo-icon 1
Minosha India Ltd Balance Sheet

193.45
(-4.99%)
Dec 12, 2016|03:58:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

47.91

47.91

47.91

47.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,656.09

1,479.15

1,281.95

1,126.6

Net Worth

1,704

1,527.06

1,329.86

1,174.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

26.64

23.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

36.18

34.9

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,740.18

1,561.96

1,356.5

1,198.08

Fixed Assets

223.47

226.36

220.06

228.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,059.11

916.98

438.94

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

265.92

365.06

568.38

611.35

Inventories

73.35

48.25

33.74

74.47

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

95.72

270.41

472

322.6

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

190.31

173.05

179.88

316.02

Sundry Creditors

-41.19

-69.76

-55.99

-56.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-52.27

-56.89

-61.25

-45.33

Cash

191.68

53.56

129.12

358.2

Total Assets

1,740.18

1,561.96

1,356.5

1,198.08

Minosha India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Minosha India Ltd

