Minosha India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
47.91
47.91
47.91
47.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,656.09
1,479.15
1,281.95
1,126.6
Net Worth
1,704
1,527.06
1,329.86
1,174.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
26.64
23.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.18
34.9
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,740.18
1,561.96
1,356.5
1,198.08
Fixed Assets
223.47
226.36
220.06
228.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,059.11
916.98
438.94
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
265.92
365.06
568.38
611.35
Inventories
73.35
48.25
33.74
74.47
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
95.72
270.41
472
322.6
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
190.31
173.05
179.88
316.02
Sundry Creditors
-41.19
-69.76
-55.99
-56.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-52.27
-56.89
-61.25
-45.33
Cash
191.68
53.56
129.12
358.2
Total Assets
1,740.18
1,561.96
1,356.5
1,198.08
