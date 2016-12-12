Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,217.48
1,067.08
1,637.82
1,048.65
yoy growth (%)
14.09
-34.84
56.18
65.63
Raw materials
-1,040.96
-617.69
-1,250.38
-737.07
As % of sales
85.5
57.88
76.34
70.28
Employee costs
-123.8
-125.39
-99.96
-89.02
As % of sales
10.16
11.75
6.1
8.48
Other costs
-222.85
-655.76
-147
-146.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.3
61.45
8.97
13.95
Operating profit
-170.13
-331.76
140.48
76.17
OPM
-13.97
-31.09
8.57
7.26
Depreciation
-17.5
-17.01
-21.44
-16.15
Interest expense
-154.7
-137.48
-85.35
-31.72
Other income
9.21
70.21
16.8
1.82
Profit before tax
-333.12
-416.04
50.48
30.12
Taxes
6.6
-8.64
-16.59
-12.89
Tax rate
-1.98
2.07
-32.85
-42.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-326.52
-424.68
33.89
17.23
Exceptional items
0
-693.05
0
0
Net profit
-326.52
-1,117.73
33.9
17.23
yoy growth (%)
-70.78
-3,397.13
96.74
-1,405.3
NPM
-26.81
-104.74
2.06
1.64
