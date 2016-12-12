iifl-logo-icon 1
Minosha India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

193.45
(-4.99%)
Dec 12, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,217.48

1,067.08

1,637.82

1,048.65

yoy growth (%)

14.09

-34.84

56.18

65.63

Raw materials

-1,040.96

-617.69

-1,250.38

-737.07

As % of sales

85.5

57.88

76.34

70.28

Employee costs

-123.8

-125.39

-99.96

-89.02

As % of sales

10.16

11.75

6.1

8.48

Other costs

-222.85

-655.76

-147

-146.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.3

61.45

8.97

13.95

Operating profit

-170.13

-331.76

140.48

76.17

OPM

-13.97

-31.09

8.57

7.26

Depreciation

-17.5

-17.01

-21.44

-16.15

Interest expense

-154.7

-137.48

-85.35

-31.72

Other income

9.21

70.21

16.8

1.82

Profit before tax

-333.12

-416.04

50.48

30.12

Taxes

6.6

-8.64

-16.59

-12.89

Tax rate

-1.98

2.07

-32.85

-42.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-326.52

-424.68

33.89

17.23

Exceptional items

0

-693.05

0

0

Net profit

-326.52

-1,117.73

33.9

17.23

yoy growth (%)

-70.78

-3,397.13

96.74

-1,405.3

NPM

-26.81

-104.74

2.06

1.64

