Minosha India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

193.45
(-4.99%)
Dec 12, 2016|03:58:17 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-333.12

-416.04

50.48

30.12

Depreciation

-17.5

-17.01

-21.44

-16.15

Tax paid

6.6

-8.64

-16.59

-12.89

Working capital

-377.05

388.51

386.09

102.77

Other operating items

Operating

-721.07

-53.18

398.55

103.85

Capital expenditure

0.6

-35.51

34.16

19.11

Free cash flow

-720.46

-88.69

432.71

122.96

Equity raised

-854.84

257.65

198.93

165.58

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3,611.04

3,046.53

1,058.84

611.81

Dividends paid

0

0

3.98

0

Net in cash

2,035.74

3,215.49

1,694.46

900.35

