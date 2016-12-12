Minosha India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-333.12
-416.04
50.48
30.12
Depreciation
-17.5
-17.01
-21.44
-16.15
Tax paid
6.6
-8.64
-16.59
-12.89
Working capital
-377.05
388.51
386.09
102.77
Other operating items
Operating
-721.07
-53.18
398.55
103.85
Capital expenditure
0.6
-35.51
34.16
19.11
Free cash flow
-720.46
-88.69
432.71
122.96
Equity raised
-854.84
257.65
198.93
165.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3,611.04
3,046.53
1,058.84
611.81
Dividends paid
0
0
3.98
0
Net in cash
2,035.74
3,215.49
1,694.46
900.35
