1. INTRODUCTION

Your Directors are elated in presenting the 34th Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended as on 31st March, 2018.

2. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Amount in Rs) Particulars Current Financial Previous Financial Year (2017-18) Year (2016-17) Net Profit Before Tax 19,25,480 18,70,295 Provision for Tax 4,96,264 5,77,921 Profit after Tax 14,29,216 12,92,374 Balance Brought Forward 83,67,301 70,83,534 Add:- Excess /(short) Provision (5282) (8,607) Reversed MVAT Credit Balance carried to Balance Sheet 97,91,235 83,67,301

3. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

During the year under review company made a profit of Rs. 14,29,216/- compared Rs. 12,92,374/- of earlier year on account of considerable progress in various projects/activities. No material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till date of this report which affects the financial position of the Company.

4. DIVIDEND

Your Directors feel that it is prudent to plough back the profits for future growth of the Company and with a view to conserve the resources, they do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

5. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

6. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Raju & Prasad Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration Number:003475S) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors at the 30th AGM held on 25th September 2014, for five consecutive years, subject to ratification at every Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, their appointment is proposed to be ratified in the ensuing AGM. They have given their eligibility & consent for the proposed ratification.

7. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Mr. Jinendra Kumar Jain, Practicing Company, have been appointed in the Board Meeting held on 06th Sept, 2018 as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company u/s 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 to conduct Secretarial Audit of the matters of the Company and report thereof. The Secretarial AuditorsReport has been annexed to the Board Report under Annexure IV.

8. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

There was no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Auditors in their report. The explanations made by the Board relating to the qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks made by the Practicing Company Secretary in his Secretarial Audit Report are furnished as under:

1. The Company has been inviting the applications for the post of Company Secretary in whole time employment of the Company by issuing classifieds in the newspapers. However, the Company has failed to receive application from a suitable candidate for the aforementioned responsibilities.

2. The Company has failed to submit the intimations and disclosures with the stock exchange within stipulated time frame due to inadvertent error. Further, the Company will make sure that all the required disclosures and intimations will be intimated to the stock exchange

3. The website of the Company has not been updated due to technical reasons. However, the Company is in the process of updating the website.

4. The Company has failed to comply with the Listing Agreement and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 due to genuine oversight on the part of the Company. However, the Company has proposed to comply with the same.

5. The Company has failed to comply with publication of financial results in newspaper due to genuine oversight on the part of the Company. However, the Company has proposed to comply with the same.

9. DIRECTORS

There was no change in the Board of Directors of the Company during the financial year under review.

10. DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

11. BOARD MEETINGS

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directorsmet Fivetimes.

Board Meetings

30th May, 2017 04thSeptember 2017 12thFebru ary 2018 14thNovember, 201 7 13thMarch , 2018

12. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The provisions of Section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are applicable to the Company and hence the Company has devised a policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

13. INFORMATION PURSUANT TO RULE 5 (2) OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The Company has not appointed any employee(s) in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits specified under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

14. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has duly set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2017-18.

No of complaints received: Nil No of complaints disposed off: Nil

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (c) read with Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that: a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b. They have, in the selection of the accounting policies, consulted the Statutory Auditors and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch, 201 8 and of itsP rofitfor the year ended on that date; c. They have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledge and ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and d. They have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2018 on a ‘going concern basis; e. They have laid down Internal Financial Controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively and f. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There was no loan given or guarantee given or investment made or security provided pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provisions are not applicable.

17. DISCLOSURES OF AMOUNTS, IF ANY, TRANSFER TO ANY RESERVES.

It is not proposed to carry any amount to any reserves from the profits of the Company. Hence, disclosure under Section 134 (3) (j) of the companies act, 2013 is not required.

18. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relate on the date of this report.

19. ENERGY CONSERVATION TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTIO AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption are not required to be furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review. Further during the year under review, the Company has neither earned nor used any foreign exchange.

20. STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENTPOLICY

The Company has developed & implemented Risk Management Policy. However, Company has not come across any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

21. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS / TRIBUNAL IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) passed an ad-interim ex-parte order no.WTM/RKA/30/2015 dated 17th April, 2015 against the Company debarring the Company from accessing the Securities Market and Suspending the trading in the scrips of Company.

22. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO RULE 8 (5) (viii) OF COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014:

The Company has an adequate Internal financial control system, commensurate with the size of its business operations.

23. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIESMADE PURSUANT TO SECTION 188 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There was no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

24. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "MGT- 9" and forms part of this report.

25. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM

The Audit Committee consists of the following members; a. Mr. Rakesh Kumar Singhoya b. Mr. Shravan Kumar c. Mr. Jugalkishore Sharma The above composition of the Audit Committee consists of independent Directors viz., Mr. Rakesh Kumar Singhoyaand Mr. Shravan Kumar who form the majority. The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and directors of the Company.

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company is committed to adopting the best Corporate Governance practices. It believes that proper corporate governance is not just a regulatory compliance nut also a facilitator for enhancement of stakeholders value. Reports on Corporate Governance and Management Discussions & Analysis are annexed and form part of this report.

27. APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the co-operation and support of the Companys Bankers, its valued customers, employees and all other intermediaries concerned with the Companys business. Your directors are grateful towards all members for supporting and sustaining us during the intricate days. We look forward to your continued support and reiterate that we are determined to ensure that the plans are successfully implemented.