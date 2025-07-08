iifl-logo
Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd Share Price Live

6.59
(-1.93%)
Apr 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open6.59
  • Day's High6.59
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.72
  • Day's Low6.59
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.15
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.10%

Non-Promoter- 94.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.33

10.33

10.33

10.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

1.49

1.36

1.23

Net Worth

11.96

11.82

11.69

11.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0.81

0.5

-2.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankit Garodia

Executive Director

Jugalkishore P Sharma

Independent Director

Shravan Kumar

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Singhoya

Director

Priti Bhanushali

Registered Office

Shop 63 1st Flr Shagun Arcade,

Gen A K Vaidya Marg Malad-East,

Maharashtra - 400097

Tel: -

Website: http://www.mishkafinance.com

Email: pyramidtrading1985@gmail.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd (Formerly known as Pyramid Trading & Finance Limited) was incorporated on 18 February 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading of Textiles, fabrics and Shar...
Read More

Reports by Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd share price today?

The Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd is ₹68.10 Cr. as of 17 Apr ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd is 0 and 5.69 as of 17 Apr ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Apr ‘15

What is the CAGR of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd?

Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 128.83%, 1 Year at -86.82%, 6 Month at -85.74%, 3 Month at -71.35% and 1 Month at -25.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.89 %

