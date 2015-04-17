Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.33
10.33
10.33
10.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.63
1.49
1.36
1.23
Net Worth
11.96
11.82
11.69
11.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.96
11.82
11.69
11.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.96
11.81
11.59
11.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0.44
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.35
4.35
4.17
6.92
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
7.81
7.62
7.5
6.6
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-2.54
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.16
-0.08
-0.07
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.09
0.29
Total Assets
11.97
11.82
11.68
11.64
