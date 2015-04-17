iifl-logo
Mishka Finance & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

6.59
(-1.93%)
Apr 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.33

10.33

10.33

10.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

1.49

1.36

1.23

Net Worth

11.96

11.82

11.69

11.56

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.96

11.82

11.69

11.63

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.96

11.81

11.59

11.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0.44

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.35

4.35

4.17

6.92

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

7.81

7.62

7.5

6.6

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-2.54

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.16

-0.08

-0.07

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.09

0.29

Total Assets

11.97

11.82

11.68

11.64

