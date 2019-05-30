To the Members of Modex International Securities Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Modex International Securities Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2019, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes In Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [in which are included the Returns for the year ended on that date] (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, and profit/loss, (changes in equity) and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Companys inventories are carried in the Standalone Balance Sheet at Rs. 120,247,300/-. Management has not stated the inventories at the lower of cost and net realizable value but has stated them solely at cost, which constitutes a departure from the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Companys records indicate that had management stated the inventories at the lower of cost and net realizable value, an amount of Rs. 28,362,913/- would have been required to write the inventories down to their net realizable value. Accordingly, Cost of sales would have been increased by Rs. 28,362,913/- and Income Tax, Net Income and shareholders funds would have been reduced by Rs.2,147,806/-, Rs. 28,362,913/- and Rs. 26,215,107/- respectively.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For PRAKASH & SANTOSH

(Chartered Accountants)

(Firm Registration No. 000454C)

Sd/-

ARUN KUMAR

Partner

(Membership No. 087378)

Place: New Delhi

Date : 30.05.2019

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Modex International Securities Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MODEX INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PRAKASH & SANTOSH

(Chartered Accountants)

(Firm Registration No. 000454C)

Sd/-

ARUN KUMAR

Partner

(Membership No. 087378)

Place:New Delhi

Date :30.05.2019

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Modex International Securities Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Fixed Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year. As informed to us the discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory:

The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures for physical verification on inventory followed by management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

iii. In respect of loan given by the Company:

As per the information furnished, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to/ companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (iii) of the order are not applicable to the Company for the current year.

Iv. In respect of loan to directors and investments by the Company:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans to any parties specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further guarantees, security provided and the investments made by the Company are in compliance with Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In respect of Deposits:

As per the information given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits as mentioned in the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of the Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. Cost Records:

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees state Insurance and duty of excise.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, sales tax, duty of exercise, service tax and value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

viii. In respect of repayment of loan:

The Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures.

ix. In respect of utilization of IPO and further public offer:

The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. Reporting of Fraud:

According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. Approval of Managerial Remuneration:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our explanation of the records of the Company, the managerial remuneration has been provided/ paid by the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

xii. Nidhi Company:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In respect of related party transactions:

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. In respect of private placement of preferential issues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. In respect of non cash transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered by the Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly the paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In respect of Register under RBI Act, 1934:

The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of RBI Act, 1934.

For PRAKASH & SANTOSH

(Chartered Accountants)

(Firm Registration No. 000454C)

Sd/-

ARUN KUMAR

Partner

(Membership No. 087378)

Place: New Delhi

Date : 30.05.2019