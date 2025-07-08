Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.18
Prev. Close₹3.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.33
Day's Low₹3.18
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4
P/E6.66
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6
6
6
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.09
6.87
6.27
8.85
Net Worth
13.09
12.87
12.27
11.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.29
0.03
-6.42
1.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
22.41
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
22.41
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dharmendra Kumar Arora
Whole-time Director
Pavan Sachdeva
Independent Director
Parminder Singh Kindra
Independent Director
Sarika Chawla
Independent Director
Ajay Jain
Independent Director
Suresh Agarwal
507 Padma Tower-II,
22 Rajendra Place,
New Delhi - 110008
Tel: 91-11-47451800
Website: http://www.modexindia.com
Email: contact@modexindia.com/investors@modexindia.com
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
Modex International Securities Limited is a public company incorporated on 07 February 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of stock and share brokerage and its allied matters. It is...
Reports by Modex International Securities Ltd
