iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Modex International Securities Ltd Share Price Live

3.33
(4.72%)
Dec 13, 2021|11:46:07 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.18
  • Day's High3.33
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.18
  • Day's Low3.18
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E6.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.8
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4
  • Div. Yield3
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Modex International Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.18

Prev. Close

3.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.33

Day's Low

3.18

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4

P/E

6.66

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

3

Modex International Securities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Modex International Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Modex International Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:16 AM
Dec-2019Oct-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modex International Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6

6

6

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.09

6.87

6.27

8.85

Net Worth

13.09

12.87

12.27

11.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.29

0.03

-6.42

1.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019

Gross Sales

22.41

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

22.41

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.41

View Annually Results

Modex International Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modex International Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dharmendra Kumar Arora

Whole-time Director

Pavan Sachdeva

Independent Director

Parminder Singh Kindra

Independent Director

Sarika Chawla

Independent Director

Ajay Jain

Independent Director

Suresh Agarwal

Registered Office

507 Padma Tower-II,

22 Rajendra Place,

New Delhi - 110008

Tel: 91-11-47451800

Website: http://www.modexindia.com

Email: contact@modexindia.com/investors@modexindia.com

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/83

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@massere.com

Summary

Modex International Securities Limited is a public company incorporated on 07 February 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of stock and share brokerage and its allied matters. It is...
Read More

Reports by Modex International Securities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Modex International Securities Ltd share price today?

The Modex International Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modex International Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modex International Securities Ltd is ₹4.00 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modex International Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modex International Securities Ltd is 6.66 and 0.21 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modex International Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modex International Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modex International Securities Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of Modex International Securities Ltd?

Modex International Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.88%, 3 Years at -46.28%, 1 Year at -18.38%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 6.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modex International Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modex International Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modex International Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.