Modex International Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6
6
6
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.09
6.87
6.27
8.85
Net Worth
13.09
12.87
12.27
11.85
Minority Interest
Debt
6.06
5.38
0.83
0.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.15
18.25
13.1
12.68
Fixed Assets
2.61
2.99
2.5
3.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.32
2.33
2.49
1.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.25
0.1
Networking Capital
-27.18
-32.44
-60.65
-30.25
Inventories
12.02
10.78
6.22
10.87
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
22.08
12.36
4.37
6.83
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
16.87
18.15
5.09
3.61
Sundry Creditors
-20.62
-46.67
0
-0.4
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-57.53
-27.06
-76.33
-51.16
Cash
41.39
45.35
68.49
38.15
Total Assets
19.14
18.23
13.08
12.67
