Modex International Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.29
0.03
-6.42
1.18
Other operating items
Operating
5.29
0.03
-6.42
1.18
Capital expenditure
1.14
-0.77
2.78
0.13
Free cash flow
6.43
-0.74
-3.64
1.31
Equity raised
13.14
18.12
17.1
16.31
Investing
-0.16
1.08
1.07
-1.29
Financing
4.55
0
-4.41
1.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.96
18.45
10.12
18.04
