Modex International Securities Ltd Summary

Modex International Securities Limited is a public company incorporated on 07 February 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of stock and share brokerage and its allied matters. It is a leading broking house, which provides complete and efficient environment for trading and dealing in capital market.During financial year 2018-19, the Company had one wholly owned subsidiary company viz. Modex International Securities (IFSC) Private Limited and one associate company viz. Modex Commodity Trades Private Limited.