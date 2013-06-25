To,

The Trustee of

MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund - MOSt Shares M50, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund - MOSt Shares Midcap 100 and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund - MOSt Shares NASDAQ -100 (collectively the Scheme), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2013, the Revenue Account and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Limited, the schemes asset manager, is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Scheme in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting policies and standards specified in the Ninth Schedule to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 (the SEBI Regulations). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Schemes preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the SEBI Regulations in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Scheme as at 31 March 2013;

(b) in the case of the Revenue Account, of the surplus for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. The balance sheet, revenue account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

3. In our opinion, the balance sheet and revenue account dealt with by this report have been prepared in conformity with the accounting policies and standards specified in the Ninth Schedule to the SEBI Regulations.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 301003E

per Shrawan Jalan

Partner

Membership No.: 102102 Mumbai

25 June 2013