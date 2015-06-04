TO THE MEMBERS OF MOUNT EVEREST MINERAL WATER LIMITED.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Mount Everest Mineral Water Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2014, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entities internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

For SNB ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (S. LAKSHMANAN) Partner Place: Chennai Membership No.20045 Date: May 13, 2014 Firm Registration No. 015682N

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Independent auditors Report of even date for the year ended 31st March 2014:

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) Physical verification of Fixed Assets is carried out by the management with a planned programme of verification, which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all Fixed Assets at reasonable intervals. The physically verified assets have been compared with the book records and discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in books of accounts.

c) The Company has not disposed off substantial part of its fixed assets during the year.

ii) a) The inventory of the Company has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management were found reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

c) On the basis of our examination of records of inventory, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records of inventory and the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

iii) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither granted nor taken any loan, secured or unsecured, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act.

b) As the Company has not granted or taken any loan, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act paragraph iii (b), iii(c) and iii(d) are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchases of inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods. Further on the basis of our examinations and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor have been informed of any instance of major continuing weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control systems.

v) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and exceeding the value of Rupees five lakhs in respect of any party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

vi) The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under.

vii) In our opinion, the Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

viii) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost record under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 . We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records of the company in this connection and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, carried out a detailed examination of the same. We have been informed that the cost statements are under preparation.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duties, Custom Duty, Cess, and Other Statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the explanations given to us, no undisputed arrears of Statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company, there were no dues in respect of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Customs, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Excise duty and other statutory dues which were not deposited on account of disputes except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs) Forum where dispute is pending Income - Tax Act , 1961 Income Tax AY 2008-09 5,97,829/- Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi.

x) The Company has accumulated losses as at the March 31, 2014 which are more than 50% of its "net worth".

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year ended on that date and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues payable to any financial institution or Banks or debenture holders during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

xiii) The provisions of any special statute as specified under paragraph xiii (a), xiii(b), xiii(c) and xiii(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealer or trader in securities. The Investments are held by it in its own name.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or Financial Institutions.

xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any new term loans from Bank and/or Financial Institutions during the year hence paragraph xvii of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, in our opinion, there were no funds raised on a short term basis which have been used for long term investment.

xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made, any preferential allotment of shares covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 during the year, hence paragraph xviii of the order is not applicable.

xix) As the Company has no debentures outstanding at any time during the year, paragraph (xix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year hence, paragraph xx of the Order is not applicable.

xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported.