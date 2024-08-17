Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹101.8
Prev. Close₹101.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.33
Day's High₹102.5
Day's Low₹101.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)346.8
P/E106.25
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
34
34
34
34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
10.03
9.49
11.13
Net Worth
46.42
44.03
43.49
45.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
26.45
22.04
18.87
21.54
yoy growth (%)
19.96
16.79
-12.36
Raw materials
-7.73
-6.91
-8.85
-8.22
As % of sales
29.25
31.36
46.9
38.15
Employee costs
-8.48
-7.57
-6.7
-6.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.39
0.54
-1.18
-11.84
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.18
-1.48
-1.94
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.07
-0.6
0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.96
16.79
-12.36
Op profit growth
-158.52
-63.93
-79.27
EBIT growth
342.71
-145.65
-90
Net profit growth
342.71
-132.99
-86.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PRADEEP NARENDRANATH PODDAR
Director
AJOY KUMAR MISRA
Director
RANJIT RABINDRANATH BARTHAKUR
Director
VENKATARAMAN SUBRAMANIAN
Director
LAKSHMANAN KRISHNA KUMAR
Director
SUMANTH BADIGA
Director
AJIT SHAH
Additional Director
NUPUR ROY CHOUDHURY
Company Secretary
DEEPIKA SRIVASTAVA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Dadi Balsara, an NRI based in Singapore, Mount Everest Mineral Water was incorporated in Dec.91 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.94. The company is been engaged in manufacture of mineral water (in bottles), PET bottles and mineral water (in bulk containers) with dispensers at Dhaula Kuan (Sirmour district), Himachal Pradesh. In Jul.95 the company came out with a public issue.The company has a technical collaboration with Fresenius Consult, Germany, a leading company for water, pollution control and environmental protection, chemical analysis, etc. It also has an agreement with AOKI Technical Laboratory, Japan, for technical know-how and consultancy services for manufacturing PET bottles. During the year 1997-98, the company has received the IS/ISO-9002 certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards accredited by Raad Voor Accreditatie, Netherlands.During the year 2000-01,the company has issued 6000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each through private placement.
Read More
