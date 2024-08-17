iifl-logo-icon 1
Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Share Price

102
(0.49%)
Jun 4, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

101.8

Prev. Close

101.5

Turnover(Lac.)

5.33

Day's High

102.5

Day's Low

101.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

346.8

P/E

106.25

EPS

0.96

Divi. Yield

0

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:34 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.85%

Institutions: 0.85%

Non-Institutions: 48.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

34

34

34

34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.42

10.03

9.49

11.13

Net Worth

46.42

44.03

43.49

45.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

26.45

22.04

18.87

21.54

yoy growth (%)

19.96

16.79

-12.36

Raw materials

-7.73

-6.91

-8.85

-8.22

As % of sales

29.25

31.36

46.9

38.15

Employee costs

-8.48

-7.57

-6.7

-6.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.39

0.54

-1.18

-11.84

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.18

-1.48

-1.94

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.07

-0.6

0.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.96

16.79

-12.36

Op profit growth

-158.52

-63.93

-79.27

EBIT growth

342.71

-145.65

-90

Net profit growth

342.71

-132.99

-86.17

No Record Found

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PRADEEP NARENDRANATH PODDAR

Director

AJOY KUMAR MISRA

Director

RANJIT RABINDRANATH BARTHAKUR

Director

VENKATARAMAN SUBRAMANIAN

Director

LAKSHMANAN KRISHNA KUMAR

Director

SUMANTH BADIGA

Director

AJIT SHAH

Additional Director

NUPUR ROY CHOUDHURY

Company Secretary

DEEPIKA SRIVASTAVA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Dadi Balsara, an NRI based in Singapore, Mount Everest Mineral Water was incorporated in Dec.91 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.94. The company is been engaged in manufacture of mineral water (in bottles), PET bottles and mineral water (in bulk containers) with dispensers at Dhaula Kuan (Sirmour district), Himachal Pradesh. In Jul.95 the company came out with a public issue.The company has a technical collaboration with Fresenius Consult, Germany, a leading company for water, pollution control and environmental protection, chemical analysis, etc. It also has an agreement with AOKI Technical Laboratory, Japan, for technical know-how and consultancy services for manufacturing PET bottles. During the year 1997-98, the company has received the IS/ISO-9002 certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards accredited by Raad Voor Accreditatie, Netherlands.During the year 2000-01,the company has issued 6000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each through private placement.
