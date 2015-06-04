iifl-logo-icon 1
Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

102
(0.49%)
Jun 4, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

26.45

22.04

18.87

21.54

yoy growth (%)

19.96

16.79

-12.36

Raw materials

-7.73

-6.91

-8.85

-8.22

As % of sales

29.25

31.36

46.9

38.15

Employee costs

-8.48

-7.57

-6.7

-6.84

As % of sales

32.06

34.35

35.49

31.78

Other costs

-9.66

-8.52

-5.99

-19.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.54

38.65

31.76

89.9

Operating profit

0.56

-0.96

-2.67

-12.89

OPM

2.13

-4.37

-14.15

-59.84

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.18

-1.48

-1.94

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.96

2.68

2.96

2.98

Profit before tax

2.39

0.54

-1.18

-11.84

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.39

0.54

-1.18

-11.84

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.45

0

Net profit

2.39

0.54

-1.63

-11.84

yoy growth (%)

342.71

-132.99

-86.17

NPM

9.04

2.45

-8.67

-54.98

