|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
26.45
22.04
18.87
21.54
yoy growth (%)
19.96
16.79
-12.36
Raw materials
-7.73
-6.91
-8.85
-8.22
As % of sales
29.25
31.36
46.9
38.15
Employee costs
-8.48
-7.57
-6.7
-6.84
As % of sales
32.06
34.35
35.49
31.78
Other costs
-9.66
-8.52
-5.99
-19.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.54
38.65
31.76
89.9
Operating profit
0.56
-0.96
-2.67
-12.89
OPM
2.13
-4.37
-14.15
-59.84
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.18
-1.48
-1.94
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.96
2.68
2.96
2.98
Profit before tax
2.39
0.54
-1.18
-11.84
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.39
0.54
-1.18
-11.84
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.45
0
Net profit
2.39
0.54
-1.63
-11.84
yoy growth (%)
342.71
-132.99
-86.17
NPM
9.04
2.45
-8.67
-54.98
