Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.39
0.54
-1.18
-11.84
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.18
-1.48
-1.94
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.07
-0.6
0.96
Other operating items
Operating
-1.8
-1.25
-1.7
Capital expenditure
6.05
0.39
0.43
Free cash flow
4.24
-0.86
-1.27
Equity raised
20.05
18.97
22.25
Investing
1.14
1.12
-3.58
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.43
19.23
17.4
