Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Cash Flow Statement

102
(0.49%)
Jun 4, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.39

0.54

-1.18

-11.84

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.18

-1.48

-1.94

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.07

-0.6

0.96

Other operating items

Operating

-1.8

-1.25

-1.7

Capital expenditure

6.05

0.39

0.43

Free cash flow

4.24

-0.86

-1.27

Equity raised

20.05

18.97

22.25

Investing

1.14

1.12

-3.58

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.43

19.23

17.4

