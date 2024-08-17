iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Company Summary

102
(0.49%)
Jun 4, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Summary

Promoted by Dadi Balsara, an NRI based in Singapore, Mount Everest Mineral Water was incorporated in Dec.91 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.94. The company is been engaged in manufacture of mineral water (in bottles), PET bottles and mineral water (in bulk containers) with dispensers at Dhaula Kuan (Sirmour district), Himachal Pradesh. In Jul.95 the company came out with a public issue.The company has a technical collaboration with Fresenius Consult, Germany, a leading company for water, pollution control and environmental protection, chemical analysis, etc. It also has an agreement with AOKI Technical Laboratory, Japan, for technical know-how and consultancy services for manufacturing PET bottles. During the year 1997-98, the company has received the IS/ISO-9002 certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards accredited by Raad Voor Accreditatie, Netherlands.During the year 2000-01,the company has issued 6000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each through private placement.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.