Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd Summary

Promoted by Dadi Balsara, an NRI based in Singapore, Mount Everest Mineral Water was incorporated in Dec.91 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.94. The company is been engaged in manufacture of mineral water (in bottles), PET bottles and mineral water (in bulk containers) with dispensers at Dhaula Kuan (Sirmour district), Himachal Pradesh. In Jul.95 the company came out with a public issue.The company has a technical collaboration with Fresenius Consult, Germany, a leading company for water, pollution control and environmental protection, chemical analysis, etc. It also has an agreement with AOKI Technical Laboratory, Japan, for technical know-how and consultancy services for manufacturing PET bottles. During the year 1997-98, the company has received the IS/ISO-9002 certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards accredited by Raad Voor Accreditatie, Netherlands.During the year 2000-01,the company has issued 6000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each through private placement.