To the Members of

M/s Moving Picture Company (India) Limited.

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Moving Picture Company (India) Limited. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2016, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITOR’S RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2016;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the year ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters

Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; and

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2016, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2016, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigations.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For : K L Datta and Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 001127C

(V.K. Datta) (Partner) Membership No. : 070466

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30.05.2016

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements" of the Our Report of even date to the members of M/s Moving Picuture Company (India)

Limited, on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2016.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fixed asset has been disposed during the year and therefore does not affect the going concern assumption.

2. As explained to us, the company is not in the business of trading, manufacturing, mining or processing and as such, it does not hold inventory and hence did not require physical verification, as such para3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a) and iii(b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

5. Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of Companies Act is not applicable to the deposits accepted by the company.

6. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

7. (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provision of the Companies Act 2013.

8. The company has an accumulated loss of Rs. 257218236.01/- until the end of the year under review.

9. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from a bank or financial institution.

11. Based on our audit procedures and on the information given by the management, we report that the company has not raised any term loans during the year.

12. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.