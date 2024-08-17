iifl-logo-icon 1
Moving Picture Company I Ltd Share Price

0.6
(3.45%)
Mar 7, 2017|02:50:21 PM

Moving Picture Company I Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.56

Prev. Close

0.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.6

Day's Low

0.56

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Moving Picture Company I Ltd Corporate Action

Moving Picture Company (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Moving Picture Company (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:46 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.88%

Non-Promoter- 3.03%

Institutions: 3.02%

Non-Institutions: 80.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Moving Picture Company I Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2011

Equity Capital

13.2

13.2

13.2

13.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.65

-10.55

-6.85

-6.05

Net Worth

2.55

2.65

6.35

7.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.11

-0.6

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.07

-0.56

Tax paid

0

0

-0.12

Working capital

-0.02

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

57.72

-35.34

EBIT growth

-14.92

-81.34

Net profit growth

-14.8

-84.59

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Moving Picture Company I Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Moving Picture Company I Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ramesh Sharma

Director

Sanjiv Kaushik

Director

Sanjay Dhawan

Company Secretary

Shruti Thakur

Director

B S Goyal

Director

Anjali Tomar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Moving Picture Company I Ltd

Summary

Moving Picture Company(MPC) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1989 and was subsequently converted in a Public Limited Company.The principal promoter, of the Company is Ramesh Sharma - a filmmaker who has won various national and international awards for his documentaries as well as feature film - New Delhi Times.The Company debuted as a production house with a series of best selling sports videos produced for ITC under the brand name Wills Video ofExcellence. MPC spearheaded its production for Doordarshan with a current affairs programme, India This Week (ITW).MPCL has a reputation of being a boutique company which produces quality programmes. Its experience in doing daily programs has meant that Doordarshan as well as satellite channels like Bi TV, Star and Zee News have in the past commissioned major projects to MPC.MPC is positioning itself to create a huge library of TV Software, which it can then offer as content to TV Channels and subsequently various internet portals. MPC also proposes to enter the field of event management by strategic alliances with the major event organisers. MPC plans to ensure its presence at various international marketing events as well as film and TV festivals regularly in the future.The Company intends to set up a fully functional animation and graphics division at its proposed studio premises in Noida. The Company plans to enter the production of 2D & 3D graphics and animation serials.
