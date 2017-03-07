Moving Picture Company I Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
13.2
13.2
13.2
13.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.65
-10.55
-6.85
-6.05
Net Worth
2.55
2.65
6.35
7.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
0
1.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.58
2.65
6.35
8.92
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.1
3.78
5.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.51
2.53
2.57
3.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.27
1.29
1.31
1.14
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.54
1.54
1.55
3.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
-0.11
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
-1.3
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.11
Total Assets
2.58
2.65
6.36
8.92
