iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Moving Picture Company I Ltd Balance Sheet

0.6
(3.45%)
Mar 7, 2017|02:50:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Moving Picture Company I Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2011

Equity Capital

13.2

13.2

13.2

13.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.65

-10.55

-6.85

-6.05

Net Worth

2.55

2.65

6.35

7.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0

0

1.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.58

2.65

6.35

8.92

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.1

3.78

5.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.51

2.53

2.57

3.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.27

1.29

1.31

1.14

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.54

1.54

1.55

3.62

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

-0.11

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

-1.3

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.11

Total Assets

2.58

2.65

6.36

8.92

Moving Picture Company I Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Moving Picture Company I Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.