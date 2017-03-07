Moving Picture Company I Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.11
-0.6
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.07
-0.56
Tax paid
0
0
-0.12
Working capital
-0.02
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
-0.24
Capital expenditure
0
-8.13
Free cash flow
-0.15
-8.37
Equity raised
-21.1
-17.28
Investing
0
0
Financing
0.03
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-21.22
-25.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.