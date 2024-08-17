Moving Picture Company I Ltd Summary

Moving Picture Company(MPC) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1989 and was subsequently converted in a Public Limited Company.The principal promoter, of the Company is Ramesh Sharma - a filmmaker who has won various national and international awards for his documentaries as well as feature film - New Delhi Times.The Company debuted as a production house with a series of best selling sports videos produced for ITC under the brand name Wills Video ofExcellence. MPC spearheaded its production for Doordarshan with a current affairs programme, India This Week (ITW).MPCL has a reputation of being a boutique company which produces quality programmes. Its experience in doing daily programs has meant that Doordarshan as well as satellite channels like Bi TV, Star and Zee News have in the past commissioned major projects to MPC.MPC is positioning itself to create a huge library of TV Software, which it can then offer as content to TV Channels and subsequently various internet portals. MPC also proposes to enter the field of event management by strategic alliances with the major event organisers. MPC plans to ensure its presence at various international marketing events as well as film and TV festivals regularly in the future.The Company intends to set up a fully functional animation and graphics division at its proposed studio premises in Noida. The Company plans to enter the production of 2D & 3D graphics and animation serials.