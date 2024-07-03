MPS Pharmaa Ltd Summary

MPS Pharmaa Limited (Formerly known Advik Laboratories Limited) was incorporated in September, 1994. The Company was promoted in by the Jains along with a group of dedicated professionals. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in India. It offers ethical, generic, and over the counter drugs in various formulations. The companys generic product portfolio comprises antibacterial; antiallergics; antifungals; analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory; antihypertensives; anthelminthics; antimalarials; corticosteroids; erectile dysfunction; gastrointestinal agents; sedatives; and other miscellaneous products. The company commenced commercial production in 1997. In his leadership, the company has witnessed a fast growth rate, without compromise to quality.During the year 2003-2004, the company established their brand, Zin - Ten (an anti- allergic tablets) in the oversea market. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched the new marketing set up and necessary approvals were taken for the new range of product like Majispa, Robial, Chewfe-C, Stibomin, Wibatol, Wibatol-O, Twosum, and Arfagel. During the year 2007-2008, the company compliance of current guidelines requires good amount of funds for modernization of its plant as per standards of WHO-GMP level.In 2021-22, the Company became an Associate Company of Vikas Lifecare Limited as it had acquired 22.04% of the shareholding of the Company. As a result, on 20-06-2022, Vikas Lifecare Limited divested 04.53% shareholding of the Company; thereby its aggregate shareholding into the Company decreased to 17.51% and hence, the Company ceased to be an Associate of Vikas Lifecare Limited.