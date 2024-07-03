SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4.21
Prev. Close₹4.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹4.21
Day's Low₹4.21
52 Week's High₹4.33
52 Week's Low₹2.92
Book Value₹0.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.11
19.11
19.11
19.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.14
-16.32
-15.29
-15.16
Net Worth
1.97
2.79
3.82
3.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
4.09
2.84
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.89
43.98
109.88
Raw materials
0
0
-3.52
-8.23
As % of sales
0
18.49
86.16
289.72
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.45
-0.65
-0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.49
-1.23
-1.05
-7.44
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.57
-0.58
-0.59
Tax paid
0.07
0.06
0.19
0.05
Working capital
0.77
-1.49
-0.12
-10.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.89
43.98
109.88
Op profit growth
512.82
28.2
-92.35
1,295.21
EBIT growth
263.47
17.16
-85.82
567.87
Net profit growth
278.49
34.81
-88.28
520.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Chuni
Independent Director
Madhu Sharma
Director
Ram Niwas Sharma
Additional Director
Ajay Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MPS Pharmaa Ltd
Summary
MPS Pharmaa Limited (Formerly known Advik Laboratories Limited) was incorporated in September, 1994. The Company was promoted in by the Jains along with a group of dedicated professionals. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in India. It offers ethical, generic, and over the counter drugs in various formulations. The companys generic product portfolio comprises antibacterial; antiallergics; antifungals; analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory; antihypertensives; anthelminthics; antimalarials; corticosteroids; erectile dysfunction; gastrointestinal agents; sedatives; and other miscellaneous products. The company commenced commercial production in 1997. In his leadership, the company has witnessed a fast growth rate, without compromise to quality.During the year 2003-2004, the company established their brand, Zin - Ten (an anti- allergic tablets) in the oversea market. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched the new marketing set up and necessary approvals were taken for the new range of product like Majispa, Robial, Chewfe-C, Stibomin, Wibatol, Wibatol-O, Twosum, and Arfagel. During the year 2007-2008, the company compliance of current guidelines requires good amount of funds for modernization of its plant as per standards of WHO-GMP level.In 2021-22, the Company became an Associate Company of Vikas Lifecare Limited as it had acquired 22.04% of the shareholding of the Company. As a result, on 20-06-2022, Vikas Lifecare
Read More
The MPS Pharmaa Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPS Pharmaa Ltd is ₹8.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MPS Pharmaa Ltd is 0 and 5.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPS Pharmaa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPS Pharmaa Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MPS Pharmaa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.64%, 3 Years at 49.11%, 1 Year at 50.90%, 6 Month at 20.63%, 3 Month at 6.58% and 1 Month at 1.94%.
