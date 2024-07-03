iifl-logo-icon 1
MPS Pharmaa Ltd Share Price

4.21
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open4.21
  Day's High4.21
  52 Wk High4.33
  Prev. Close4.21
  Day's Low4.21
  52 Wk Low 2.92
  Turnover (lac)0.05
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value0.8
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.05
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MPS Pharmaa Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.21

Prev. Close

4.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

4.21

Day's Low

4.21

52 Week's High

4.33

52 Week's Low

2.92

Book Value

0.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MPS Pharmaa Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

MPS Pharmaa Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MPS Pharmaa Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.58%

Institutions: 0.57%

Non-Institutions: 63.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MPS Pharmaa Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.11

19.11

19.11

19.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.14

-16.32

-15.29

-15.16

Net Worth

1.97

2.79

3.82

3.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

4.09

2.84

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.89

43.98

109.88

Raw materials

0

0

-3.52

-8.23

As % of sales

0

18.49

86.16

289.72

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.45

-0.65

-0.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.49

-1.23

-1.05

-7.44

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.57

-0.58

-0.59

Tax paid

0.07

0.06

0.19

0.05

Working capital

0.77

-1.49

-0.12

-10.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.89

43.98

109.88

Op profit growth

512.82

28.2

-92.35

1,295.21

EBIT growth

263.47

17.16

-85.82

567.87

Net profit growth

278.49

34.81

-88.28

520.78

No Record Found

MPS Pharmaa Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MPS Pharmaa Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Chuni

Independent Director

Madhu Sharma

Director

Ram Niwas Sharma

Additional Director

Ajay Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MPS Pharmaa Ltd

Summary

MPS Pharmaa Limited (Formerly known Advik Laboratories Limited) was incorporated in September, 1994. The Company was promoted in by the Jains along with a group of dedicated professionals. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in India. It offers ethical, generic, and over the counter drugs in various formulations. The companys generic product portfolio comprises antibacterial; antiallergics; antifungals; analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory; antihypertensives; anthelminthics; antimalarials; corticosteroids; erectile dysfunction; gastrointestinal agents; sedatives; and other miscellaneous products. The company commenced commercial production in 1997. In his leadership, the company has witnessed a fast growth rate, without compromise to quality.During the year 2003-2004, the company established their brand, Zin - Ten (an anti- allergic tablets) in the oversea market. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched the new marketing set up and necessary approvals were taken for the new range of product like Majispa, Robial, Chewfe-C, Stibomin, Wibatol, Wibatol-O, Twosum, and Arfagel. During the year 2007-2008, the company compliance of current guidelines requires good amount of funds for modernization of its plant as per standards of WHO-GMP level.In 2021-22, the Company became an Associate Company of Vikas Lifecare Limited as it had acquired 22.04% of the shareholding of the Company. As a result, on 20-06-2022, Vikas Lifecare
Company FAQs

What is the MPS Pharmaa Ltd share price today?

The MPS Pharmaa Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of MPS Pharmaa Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPS Pharmaa Ltd is ₹8.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MPS Pharmaa Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MPS Pharmaa Ltd is 0 and 5.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MPS Pharmaa Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPS Pharmaa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPS Pharmaa Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MPS Pharmaa Ltd?

MPS Pharmaa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.64%, 3 Years at 49.11%, 1 Year at 50.90%, 6 Month at 20.63%, 3 Month at 6.58% and 1 Month at 1.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MPS Pharmaa Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MPS Pharmaa Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.89 %
Institutions - 0.58 %
Public - 63.53 %

