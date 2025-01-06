iifl-logo-icon 1
MPS Pharmaa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.21
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

MPS Pharmaa FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.49

-1.23

-1.05

-7.44

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.57

-0.58

-0.59

Tax paid

0.07

0.06

0.19

0.05

Working capital

0.77

-1.49

-0.12

-10.03

Other operating items

Operating

-4.2

-3.22

-1.57

-18

Capital expenditure

-0.34

-0.1

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-4.54

-3.33

-1.57

-17.99

Equity raised

-21.49

-17.93

-14.98

-0.24

Investing

-0.38

0

0

0

Financing

3.25

-0.37

0

-3.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-23.16

-21.64

-16.55

-21.99

