MPS Pharmaa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.49
-1.23
-1.05
-7.44
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.57
-0.58
-0.59
Tax paid
0.07
0.06
0.19
0.05
Working capital
0.77
-1.49
-0.12
-10.03
Other operating items
Operating
-4.2
-3.22
-1.57
-18
Capital expenditure
-0.34
-0.1
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-4.54
-3.33
-1.57
-17.99
Equity raised
-21.49
-17.93
-14.98
-0.24
Investing
-0.38
0
0
0
Financing
3.25
-0.37
0
-3.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-23.16
-21.64
-16.55
-21.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.