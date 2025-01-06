iifl-logo-icon 1
MPS Pharmaa Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.21
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

4.09

2.84

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.89

43.98

109.88

Raw materials

0

0

-3.52

-8.23

As % of sales

0

18.49

86.16

289.72

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.45

-0.65

-0.79

As % of sales

0

10,321.24

15.91

27.95

Other costs

-3.72

-0.22

-0.44

-0.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

5,210.78

10.76

24.31

Operating profit

-4.13

-0.67

-0.52

-6.88

OPM

0

-15,450.52

-12.84

-241.99

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.57

-0.58

-0.59

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.19

0.01

0.05

0.02

Profit before tax

-4.49

-1.23

-1.05

-7.44

Taxes

0.07

0.06

0.19

0.05

Tax rate

-1.72

-5.63

-18.1

-0.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.41

-1.16

-0.86

-7.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.41

-1.16

-0.86

-7.38

yoy growth (%)

278.49

34.81

-88.28

520.78

NPM

0

-26,734.95

-21.14

-259.83

