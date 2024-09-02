|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 2nd September, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhambha Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001, and concluded at 04:47 P.M. has inter-alia to transact the enclosed businesses. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) PROCEEDINGS OF 30TH AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) SCRUTNIZER REPORT (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
