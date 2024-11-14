iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MPS Pharmaa Ltd Board Meeting

4.21
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

MPS Pharmaa CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14 th November2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the company at 703 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhambha Road Connaught Place New Delhi-110001 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company & Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended 30 th September 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e 14.11.2024 at 12 : 00 P.M and concluded at 1:55 P.M has already duly been uploaded withing the stipulated time period under Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agendas enclosed herewith . Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 2nd September, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhambha Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001, and concluded at 04:47 P.M. has inter-alia to transact the enclosed businesses. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Board Meeting to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31stMarch, 2024 as required u/r 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Disclosure of change in management This bears reference to the disclosure w.r.t change in management dated 30th May, 2024 uploaded by us at the BSE listing portal today. In this regard, we wish to inform you that inadvertently the day , date and time of the Board Meeting were erroneously was written as Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. instead of Thursday , 30th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M . We are enclosing herewith the revised disclosure w.r.t change in management for your reference and records . Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. We assure you that such kind of inadvertent error will not be repeated in future. Clarification w.r.t Disclosure of Change in Management submitted by us on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202430 May 2024
Clarification w.r.t Disclosure of Change in Management submitted by us on 30th May, 2024 This bears reference to the disclosure w.r.t change in management dated 30th May, 2024 uploaded by us at the BSE listing portal today. In this regard, we wish to inform you that inadvertently the day , date and time of the Board Meeting were erroneously was written as Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. instead of Thursday , 30th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M . We are enclosing herewith the revised disclosure w.r.t change in management for your reference and records . Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. We assure you that such kind of inadvertent error will not be repeated in future. Clarification w.r.t Disclosure of Change in Management submitted by us on 30th May, 2024
Board Meeting26 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 25(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 notice is hereby given that a separate meeting of Independent Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26 th March 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the company. at 703 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road Connaught Place New Delhi-110001 to inter-alia transact the following business: I. To review the performance of non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; II. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties; Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2023 This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, 13 th February, 2024 at 04:30 P.M at the corporate office of the company situated at 703, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001 and concluded just now has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Companyfor the quarter and nine months ended 31 st December, 2023. 2. Considered and approved the Limited Review Report for the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 st December, 2023. Further pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a copy of the aforesaid Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023along with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith pfa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

MPS Pharmaa: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MPS Pharmaa Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.