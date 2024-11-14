Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company & Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended 30 th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e 14.11.2024 at 12 : 00 P.M and concluded at 1:55 P.M has already duly been uploaded withing the stipulated time period under Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024. Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 2nd September, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhambha Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001, and concluded at 04:47 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Disclosure of change in management dated 30th May, 2024: the day, date and time of the Board Meeting were erroneously written as Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. instead of Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Clarification w.r.t Disclosure of Change in Management submitted on 30th May, 2024: the day, date and time of the Board Meeting were erroneously written as Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. instead of Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024. A separate meeting of Independent Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th March 2024 at 03:00 P.M. to: I. Review the performance of non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; II. Assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board. Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

