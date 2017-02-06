INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To The Members of,

MUKESH STRIPS LIMITED,

Village Dhandari Khurd,

Near Phase VII, Focal Point,

LUDHIANA.

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MUKESH STRIPS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016, the Statement of Profit & Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We report that:

(i) The company has not arranged to make available the confirmations and/or reconciliations to verify the balances stated in the financial statements in respect of:

Trade Receivables 765.45 Lacs, Advances to Suppliers 150.79 Lacs and Trade Payables 165.58 Lacs.

We have also not been able to perform any alternative procedures with regard to verification of the aforesaid balances and thereby have been unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the aforesaid accounts. We are unable to comment upon the difference, if any, which may arise upon the receipt of confirmations and/or the carrying out of such reconciliation.

(ii) The company has not made provision in respect of trade receivables which are doubtful in nature, amounting to Rs. 207.26 Lacs, as on the date of financial statements.

(iii) We further report that, except for the effect, if any, of the matters stated in paragraph (i) above which are not ascertainable, had the impact of our observation made in paragraph (ii) above

been considered, then loss for the year ended 31 March, 2016 would have been 1009.21 Lacs against reported figure of 801.95 Lacs and reserve and surplus would have been ( 834.82 Lacs) against reported figure of ( 627.56 Lacs) and current asset would have been 2183.85 Lacs (against the reported figure of 2391.11 Lacs) and

(iv) The earning (loss) per share for the year ended 31 March, 2016 would have been (27.57) against reported earning (loss) per share of (21.91)

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, subject to our comments in Basis of Qualified Opinion above, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31,2016, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to the followings:

(i) We draw attention to Note No. 37 in the financial statement. The manufacturing operations of the Company have been suspended from the close of 31 March, 2016 and the company has surrendered its Excise Registration Certificate with the authorities vide letter dated 5th April, 2016 and the bank has also recalled its debts due from the Company.

These events indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The appropriateness of the going concern assumption is dependent on the companys ability to established consistent profitable operations and generate positive cash flows as well as raising adequate finance to meet its short term and long term obligations.

Based on the mitigating factors stated in the said note, the management of the company believes that the going concern assumption is appropriate and has prepared the financial statements on going concern assumption.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, subject to matters stated in ‘Basis of Qualified Opinion above, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except as stated in para ‘Basis of Qualified Opinion above;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2016 from being appointed as a director in term of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer Annexure ‘A to this report; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to note no. 29(c), 29(d), 39, 42 and 43 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11)of section 143 of the Act, we give in the

Annexure ‘B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the

extent applicable.

For GUPTA VINOD KUMAR & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No. : 006904N) PLACE : Ludhiana DATED : This 30th Day of May, 2016 (VINOD K. GUPTA) Prop. Membership No. : 085489

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mukesh Strips Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2016.

(i) The Companys internal financial controls with respect to obtaining customer/vendor confirmations and their reconciliations with the books of accounts at regular intervals were not operating effectively, which could potentially result in misstatement of receivables/payables.

(ii) The Companys internal financial controls with regard to making provision in respect of balances recoverable from Trade Receivables, Loans and Advances and other recoverables which are doubtful in nature were not effective.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be presented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, subject to the possible effects of the material weakness described above, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.