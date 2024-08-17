iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukesh Strips Ltd Share Price

37.55
(-4.94%)
Feb 6, 2017|03:28:42 PM

Mukesh Strips Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

37.55

Prev. Close

39.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

37.55

Day's Low

37.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-7.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mukesh Strips Ltd Corporate Action

Mukesh Strips Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mukesh Strips Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:34 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.90%

Non-Promoter- 59.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Mukesh Strips Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.66

3.66

3.36

8.36

Preference Capital

5.38

5.38

5.13

0.13

Reserves

-6.28

1.74

2.73

3.01

Net Worth

2.76

10.78

11.22

11.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

19.78

45.18

63.47

66.79

yoy growth (%)

-56.21

-28.81

-4.96

Raw materials

-20.02

-43.03

-54.35

-57.25

As % of sales

101.21

95.23

85.63

85.72

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.51

-0.29

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-6.54

-2.61

-0.3

0.32

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.18

-0.22

-0.23

Tax paid

-1.47

1.58

0.02

-0.13

Working capital

-3.38

6.12

-4.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.21

-28.81

-4.96

Op profit growth

37.21

-279.27

-1.37

EBIT growth

868.94

-123.25

-11.58

Net profit growth

674.07

268.19

-249.23

Mukesh Strips Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mukesh Strips Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Gupta

Director

Arun Goyal

Director

Pradeep Gupta

Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Director

Rita Rani

Director

Deepak Gupta

Director

Krishan Chand Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukesh Strips Ltd

Summary

Mukesh Strips Limited is engaged in the business of iron and steel. The Company manufactures steel ingots and re-rolled products, such as mild steel and carbon steel rounds, which are categorized as long products in the steel industry. The main application of products manufactured by the Company is in the bicycle, auto parts, scaffolding, forging and hand tool industries. It also sells ingots manufactured in its furnace division to various industries, including other rolling mills. The Companys manufacturing location is situated at Dhandari Khuid, Phase VII of Focal Point, Ludhiana.Mukesh Strips was established on March 31, 1992. Formerly known as Mukesh Strips & Tubes, it got its present name on October 30, 1996. The company is part of the Mukesh Udyog group, a leading manufacturer, importer and exporter of steel and textiles.Mainly, mild steel (MS) ingots, rounds, flats, runners and risers are manufactured at its factory located at Ludhiana in Punjab. The company trades in scrap, sponge iron, round and rectangular bars. Raw materials used are iron scrap, MS ingots and ferroalloys.The registered office is located at Village Dhandari Khurd, Near Phase VII of Focal Point, Ludhiana, Punjab.
