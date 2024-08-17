iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukesh Strips Ltd Company Summary

37.55
(-4.94%)
Feb 6, 2017|03:28:43 PM

Mukesh Strips Ltd Summary

Mukesh Strips Limited is engaged in the business of iron and steel. The Company manufactures steel ingots and re-rolled products, such as mild steel and carbon steel rounds, which are categorized as long products in the steel industry. The main application of products manufactured by the Company is in the bicycle, auto parts, scaffolding, forging and hand tool industries. It also sells ingots manufactured in its furnace division to various industries, including other rolling mills. The Companys manufacturing location is situated at Dhandari Khuid, Phase VII of Focal Point, Ludhiana.Mukesh Strips was established on March 31, 1992. Formerly known as Mukesh Strips & Tubes, it got its present name on October 30, 1996. The company is part of the Mukesh Udyog group, a leading manufacturer, importer and exporter of steel and textiles.Mainly, mild steel (MS) ingots, rounds, flats, runners and risers are manufactured at its factory located at Ludhiana in Punjab. The company trades in scrap, sponge iron, round and rectangular bars. Raw materials used are iron scrap, MS ingots and ferroalloys.The registered office is located at Village Dhandari Khurd, Near Phase VII of Focal Point, Ludhiana, Punjab.

