Mukesh Strips Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.55
(-4.94%)
Feb 6, 2017|03:28:43 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

19.78

45.18

63.47

66.79

yoy growth (%)

-56.21

-28.81

-4.96

Raw materials

-20.02

-43.03

-54.35

-57.25

As % of sales

101.21

95.23

85.63

85.72

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.51

-0.29

-0.4

As % of sales

3.82

1.14

0.46

0.6

Other costs

-3.63

-5.01

-6.93

-7.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.39

11.09

10.92

10.8

Operating profit

-4.63

-3.37

1.88

1.91

OPM

-23.43

-7.47

2.96

2.86

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.18

-0.22

-0.23

Interest expense

-2.04

-2.15

-2.3

-1.93

Other income

0.25

3.1

0.33

0.58

Profit before tax

-6.54

-2.61

-0.3

0.32

Taxes

-1.47

1.58

0.02

-0.13

Tax rate

22.45

-60.44

-7.11

-41.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.01

-1.03

-0.28

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.01

-1.03

-0.28

0.18

yoy growth (%)

674.07

268.19

-249.23

NPM

-40.53

-2.29

-0.44

0.28

