|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
19.78
45.18
63.47
66.79
yoy growth (%)
-56.21
-28.81
-4.96
Raw materials
-20.02
-43.03
-54.35
-57.25
As % of sales
101.21
95.23
85.63
85.72
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.51
-0.29
-0.4
As % of sales
3.82
1.14
0.46
0.6
Other costs
-3.63
-5.01
-6.93
-7.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.39
11.09
10.92
10.8
Operating profit
-4.63
-3.37
1.88
1.91
OPM
-23.43
-7.47
2.96
2.86
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.18
-0.22
-0.23
Interest expense
-2.04
-2.15
-2.3
-1.93
Other income
0.25
3.1
0.33
0.58
Profit before tax
-6.54
-2.61
-0.3
0.32
Taxes
-1.47
1.58
0.02
-0.13
Tax rate
22.45
-60.44
-7.11
-41.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.01
-1.03
-0.28
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.01
-1.03
-0.28
0.18
yoy growth (%)
674.07
268.19
-249.23
NPM
-40.53
-2.29
-0.44
0.28
