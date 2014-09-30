Mukesh Strips Ltd Management Discussions

BOARDS REPORT & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 24th Annual Report on the business and operations of the company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2016.

The summarised financial performance of the company is as under:

(Rs. in Crs.)

Particulars Current Yr. Previous Yr. Turnover 19.78 45.18 Other Income 0.25 3.10 Profit/(loss) before Depreciation and Taxation (6.42) (2.43) Depreciation 0.12 0.19 Profit/(Loss) before taxation (6.54) (2.62) Less: Tax Expense (1.47) (1.58) Profit/(Loss) after tax (8.01) (1.04) Add: Balance B/F from the previous year -- -- Balance Profit / (Loss) C/F to the next year -- --

State of Companys Affairs and Future Outlook

During the year under review, the company has achieved a sales turnover of Rs. 19.78 Crores as compared to Rs.45.18 Crores for the previous year. The company has however suffered loss of Rs.8.01 Crores as compared to Rs. 1.04 Crores for the previous year due to heavy recession in the market.

Dividend

Since the Company has incurred losses during the year, no dividend is recommended for the year under review.

Amounts Transferred to Reserves

Since the company has suffered losses during the year under review, the company has not transferred any amount to Reserves.

Changes in Share Capital.

There are no changes in share capital during the year under review.

Extract of Annual Return

The extract of Annual Return,in format MGT -9, for the Financial Year 2015-16 is attached with this report. Number of Board Meetings

During the year under review Board of Directors met 17times and there was one meeting of independent directors of the company, the details of which are mentioned given in Corporate Governance Report. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and listing agreement were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

Particulars of Loan, Guarantees and Investments under Section 186

The company has granted loan but has not given guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The well disciplined workforce which has served the company for two decades lies the very foundation of the companys major achievements and shall well continue for the years to come. The management has always carried out systematic appraisal of performance and imparted training at periodic intervals. The company has always recognized talent and has judiciously followed the principle of rewarding performance.

There were no contracts or arrangements entered into by the company in accordance with provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

However, there were certain related party transactions in terms of clause 49 of the listing agreement which were entered into on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business.

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Conservation of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The details of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo stipulated under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules , 2014, is annexed.

Details of Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associates

The company has no subsidiary, Joint Ventures or associate companies.

Risk Management Policy

Although the company has long been following the principle of risk minimization as is the norm in every industry, it has now become a compulsion. Therefore, in accordance with applicable provisions of sebi (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Board members were informed about risk assessment and minimization procedures after which the Board formally adopted steps for framing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plan for the company. The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues. In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, competition, Business risk, Technology obsolescence, Investments, retention of talent and expansion of facilities. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, fidelity risk, legal risk. As a matter of policy, these risks are assessed and steps as appropriate are taken to mitigate the same.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. Even through this non-production period the Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy. This policy is explained in corporate governance report and also posted on the website of company.

DIRECTORS & COMMITTEES

During the year under review, Sh. Sandeep Gupta has tendered his resignation from the post of whole time Director of the company w.e.f 31st may 2016, However he will continue to act as director of the company.

All independent directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of Sebi(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 Sh. Sandeep Gupta (DIN: 00159814), Director retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

During the year under review Mr Harminder Singh having PAN No (CBPPS2105E) was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f 1st of September 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Applicable regulations of SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirements) regulation, 2015, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholder committee. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in Corporate Governance Report..

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

DEPOSITS

The Company has accepted deposits from the public during the year in accordance with the directives issued by the reserve bank of india and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies act, 2013 and rules framed there under with regard to deposits accepted from members and public.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The company has constituted the audit committee and presently has the following directors:

Mr.Ashok Kumar Gupta: Chairman and Independent Director Mrs.Rita Rani: Member and Independent Director Mr.ArunGoyal: Member and Independent Director NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee and presently has the following directors:

Mr. ArunGoyal : Chairperson and Non-executive Independent Director Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta : Member and Non executive Independent Director Mrs. Rita Rani: Member and Non executive Independent Director STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee and presently has the following directors:

Mrs.Rita Rani: Chairman and Independent Director Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta : Member and Independent Director Mr. ArunGoyal : Member and Independent Director DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31,2016, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) That such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2016 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

f) That systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declaration of Independence from Smt. Rita Rani and Sh. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Sh. Arun Goyal that the Independent Directors meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION

Mukesh Strips Limited has implemented the sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, prohibition and redressal Act, 2013 in its entirely.

Internal Complaints Committees as per the provisions of the act have been constituted at Corporate office and Projects sites of Mukesh Strips Limited.

Summary of sexual harassment issues raised, attended and dispensed during the year 2015-16:- No of complaints received in2015-16 -NIL- No of complaints disposed off -NIL- No of cases pending for more than 90 days -NIL-

No of workshops or awareness programme against sexual harassment carried out 1

Nature of action taken by the employer or District Officer -NIL-

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s.GUPTA VINOD KUMAR & ASSOCIATES (Firm Registration No. 006904N), Chartered Accountants, have been appointed as statutory auditors of the company at the Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2014 for a period of three years subject to ratification by members at every consequent Annual General Meetings. Therefore, ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors is being sought from the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Reecha Goel & Associates (CP No.:6562, FCS: 7012),Company Secretaries to undertake the secretarial audit of the company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

The company has appointed Sh. Aakarshan Gupta as internal Auditor of the company and his report is reviewed by the audit committee from time to time.

Explanation to Auditors /Secretarial Auditors remarks

With regard to Secretarial Auditors remarks the Management is pursuing active steps to comply with the respective norms and guidelines.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the year under review, there are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Statutory Auditor confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

Declaration by Managing Director that the Board Members and KMPs have complied with the Code of Conduct is also attached.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Though the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social responsibility are not attracted to the company yet the Company has been, over the years, pursuing as part of its corporate philosophy, an unwritten CSR policy voluntarily which goes much beyond mere philanthropic gestures and integrates interest, welfare and aspirations of the community with those of the Company itself in an environment of partnership for inclusive development.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5, of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is as follows:

The company has one Whole-time Director and the remuneration paid to him is Rs. 1.00 Lacs per month only.

The particulars of the employees who are covered by the provisions contained in Rule 5(2) and rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are NIL

The remuneration paid to all Key management Personnel was in accordance with remuneration policy adopted by the company.

FINANCIAL VIABILITY OF COMPANY

The company does not have accumulated losses and the company has incurred cash losses during the financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year and there are no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Wealth Tax or Service Tax or Duty of Customs or Duty of Excise or Value Added Tax or Cess outstanding on account of any dispute except for interest on differential excise duty for which an appeal has been filed before CEGAT.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The company has been very well supported from all quarters and therefore your directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the support and co-operation received from Employees, Dealers, Suppliers, Central and State Governments, Bankers and others associated with the Company. Your Directors wish to thank the banks, financial institutions, shareholders and business associates for their continued support and cooperation. We look forward to receiving the continued patronage from all quarters in the years to come.

