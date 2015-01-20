To The Members of

M/s Multiplus Holdings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial Statement of M/s Multiplus Holdings Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended (‘the Statement), and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with with Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March,2024, its profit /loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis to our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate, implementation and maintenance of accounting policies ; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:-

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2.

A. As Required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2021. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. An amount of Rs. 2,37,812/- being unclaimed dividend for the earlier Seven years is yet to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company along with the respective shares.

d.

i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. ii. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries and

iii Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause d(i) and d (ii) contain any material misstatement.

iv. Based on the audit procedures performed in terms of Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility with effect from 1st April 2023, we report that the Company has maintained the books of accounts in the software which has a feature of recording audit trail of transactions entered in the software

c. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act we say that provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding remuneration payable to the Directors are not applicable to Private Limited Companies

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act

For M/S DGMS AND COMPANY CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO.112187W (ATUL DOSHI) PARTNER MUMBAI,29th MAY, 2024. MEMBERSHIP NO.102585 UDIN: 24102585BJZYEY2434

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date)

i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipments :

(a) The Company does not have any Property, Plant & Equipments and Intangible assets hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a to d) of the Order is not applicable (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii)

(a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iii) The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year and hence reporting under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under. We are informed that no order relating to Company has been passed by the Company law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi) Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, Company, is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, no dues of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans and therefore not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis which are utilised for long term purposes. e. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate company. f. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a) During the year the company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debts instruments).

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no incidence of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Governments during the year and up to the date of this report. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as explained and informed to us, the Company has not received any complaints, from whistle blower during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 and appropriate disclosure is given to the financial statements wherever required.

xiv) a) In our opinion, the internal audit system of the Company is commensurate with its size and nature of its business. b) No formal internal audit report was obtained by the Company during the year.

xv) ln our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors. Therefore, the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi) a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. c) The Company is not Core- Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. d) According to the information and explanations provided during the course of audit, the Group does not have any Core- Investment Companies (CIC) .

xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) As explained to us and based on our examination of the records, there are no unspent amount under sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Companies Act for any ongoing projects.

For M/S DGMS AND COMPANY CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO.112187W (ATUL DOSHI) PARTNER MUMBAI, 29th MAY, 2024. MEMBERSHIP NO.102585 UDIN :- 24102585BJZYEY2434

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Multiplus Holdings Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.