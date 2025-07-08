iifl-logo
Multiplus Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

32.8
(4.96%)
Jan 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.8
  • Day's High32.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31.25
  • Day's Low32.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E6.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value128.61
  • EPS5.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Multiplus Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

32.8

Prev. Close

31.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

32.8

Day's Low

32.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

128.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.17

P/E

6.02

EPS

5.45

Divi. Yield

0

Multiplus Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Multiplus Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Multiplus Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:16 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.63%

Non-Promoter- 42.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Multiplus Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.88

1.88

1.88

1.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.58

20.48

20.24

15.22

Net Worth

23.46

22.36

22.12

17.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.18

0.01

-6.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Multiplus Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Multiplus Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jignesh R Sheth

Non Executive Director

Kavita Sheth

Non Executive Director

Jayprakash R Sheth

Independent Director

Alpesh Hasmukhrai Modi

Independent Director

Ajay Dhanjibhai Gungla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Agarwal

Registered Office

101 B-Wing,

Bhaveshwar Plaza LBS Marg,

Maharashtra - 400086

Tel: -

Website: http://www.multiplusholdings.com

Email: -

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Multiplus Holdings Ltd was incorporated in February 24, 1982. The company is engaged in financial service, trading activity and consultancy business.
Read More

Reports by Multiplus Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Multiplus Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Multiplus Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Multiplus Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Multiplus Holdings Ltd is ₹6.17 Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Multiplus Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Multiplus Holdings Ltd is 6.02 and 0.26 as of 20 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Multiplus Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Multiplus Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Multiplus Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Multiplus Holdings Ltd?

Multiplus Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.97%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Multiplus Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Multiplus Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.36 %

