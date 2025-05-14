Board Meeting 14 May 2025 6 May 2025

Multiplus Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial statement for quarter and year ended 31/03/2025 QUARTERLY AND YEAR ENDED RESULTS FOR 31/03/2025 YEARLY AUDITED RESULTS FOR 31/03/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2025)

MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter ended on 31st December 2024. Quarterly Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2024. quarterly result as on 30th sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Intimation under Reg 30 for Appointment and Resignation of Secretarial Auditors of the company and Re appointment of Managing Directors.

