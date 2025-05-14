|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2025
|6 May 2025
|Multiplus Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial statement for quarter and year ended 31/03/2025 QUARTERLY AND YEAR ENDED RESULTS FOR 31/03/2025 YEARLY AUDITED RESULTS FOR 31/03/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|5 Feb 2025
|MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter ended on 31st December 2024. Quarterly Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2024. quarterly result as on 30th sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Intimation under Reg 30 for Appointment and Resignation of Secretarial Auditors of the company and Re appointment of Managing Directors.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.