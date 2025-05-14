iifl-logo
Multiplus Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

32.8
(4.96%)
Jan 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Multiplus Hold. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 May 20256 May 2025
Multiplus Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial statement for quarter and year ended 31/03/2025 QUARTERLY AND YEAR ENDED RESULTS FOR 31/03/2025 YEARLY AUDITED RESULTS FOR 31/03/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter ended on 31st December 2024. Quarterly Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2024. quarterly result as on 30th sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Intimation under Reg 30 for Appointment and Resignation of Secretarial Auditors of the company and Re appointment of Managing Directors.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

