Multiplus Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.88
1.88
1.88
1.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.58
20.48
20.24
15.22
Net Worth
23.46
22.36
22.12
17.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.46
22.36
22.12
17.1
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.4
14.85
20.71
16.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.47
-0.33
0.54
0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.54
0.57
0.67
0.13
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.9
-0.13
-0.04
Cash
8.6
7.85
0.88
0.04
Total Assets
23.47
22.37
22.13
17.1
