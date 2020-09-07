Naisargik Agritech India Ltd Management Discussions

1. Financial Review

Company s net loss of Rs. 3,20,000/- during the year as compared to net loss for previous year was Rs. 93,73,561/-. Company has no any Turnover during the F.Y.2019-20 as compared to the turnover of Rs. 72,00,000/- for the previous year.

2. Future Outlook

Based on the buoyancy of the Indian Economy, the overall scenario and steps taken by the management, the future outlook of your company looks bright.

3. Risk and Concern

There are no specific risks and concerns.

4. Internal Control System and their adequacy

Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or disposition.

5. Environmental Issues

As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.

6. Cautionary Statement

Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the company s operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.