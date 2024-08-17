Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.09
Prev. Close₹2.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹2.1
Day's Low₹2.09
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.41
-6.38
1.06
1.05
Net Worth
-0.31
-0.28
7.16
7.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.32
1.22
2.83
2.72
yoy growth (%)
8.15
-56.7
3.82
Raw materials
-1.26
-1.15
-2.71
-2.57
As % of sales
95.6
94.5
95.77
94.43
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.03
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.76
-0.98
0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.15
-56.7
3.82
Op profit growth
4.98
-67.53
13.43
EBIT growth
7.63
-76.11
1.04
Net profit growth
-6.12
-72.67
-30.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Amitkumar Rameshchandra Rana
Managing Director
Vipul Virendrakumar Patel
Director
Poonam Nirav Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Naisargik Agritech India Ltd
Summary
